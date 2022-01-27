A couple of seasoned celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to bash Cassper Nyovest and his fans since Patrick Shai’s passing, making him trend for unfortunate reasons

Yesterday, Mufasa wasn't on the trending lists but his spirit beverage was, giving him the perfect reason to rejoice for once in the past week

The hitmaker’s fans were ecstatic to see Nyovest in a celebratory mood and were quick to show their icon some love and offer their support for his product

Cassper Nyovest has made a great comeback with his premium tequila beverage’s skyrocketing popularity. The rapper took to Twitter to mark the brand making the trending list on the app just yesterday afternoon.

The awesome achievement could not have come at a better time since Cassper has been catching heat lately from some industry veterans. Some of them cited Cassper and his fans as people who could’ve pushed Patrick Shai to his demise.

Fortunately, Cassper had something more positive to focus on after a hectic week. He boldly presented his accomplishment, sharing:

Like Cassper, his fans were extremely happy with the news and almost immediately started singing his praises. See some of the great comments his followers shared after his festive post below.

@TAbramhoff wrote:

“Lemme hurry and get myself one too”

@dibetso_theo noted:

“You're really living your best life man, I hope many people out there get inspired by you and your life story…congrats”

@samka45 said:

“Beke le beke, we are no longer surprised. They should put some respect on that name”

Hlomla Dandala bemoans Patrick Shai's passing, says Cassper 'Bears some blame'

In more stories concerning Cassper Nyovest, Briefly News recently reported that veteran South African actor Hlomla Dandala was cutting an inconsolable figure following the untimely passing of fellow-Thespian Patrick Shai. Shai died as a result of suicide at his home in Dobsonville on Saturday, 22 January.

Since then, calls have reignited from within the entertainment industry and beyond around mental illness, and the role social media plays in exacerbating the social ill.

Hlomla has emerged as a huge proponent against 'online bullying', noting that rapper Cassper Nyovest should assume some of the blame for the backlash Shai received, particularly from the artist's fanbase, in the lead up to his death.

TimesLIVE reported that in a series of tweets in response to the late actor's viral video in which he challenged the Tito Mboweni record-maker to a fight in the square ring, Cassper went on a rant, notably calling Shai out for spewing an "insult".

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

