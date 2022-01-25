Actor Hlomla Dandala has again hit out on social media for its role in the demise of Patrick Shai, who in recent days took his own life

Dandala added that Cassper Nyovest should assume some of the blame, owing to his reaction to Shai's video challenging him to a boxing match

Netizens have expressed varying views on the subject, with many rubbishing Hlomla's claims that Cassper should claim any culpability

Veteran South African actor Hlomla Dandala is cutting an inconsolable figure following the untimely passing of fellow-Thespian Patrick Shai, who died as a result of suicide at his home in Dobsonville on Saturday, 22 January.

Since then, calls have reignited from within the entertainment industry and beyond around mental illness, and the role social media plays in exacerbating the social ill.

Hlomla believes Cassper ought to take some responsibility for the backlash against Shai. Image: @housefly29, @casspernyovest

Dandala has emerged as a huge proponent against 'online bullying', noting that rapper Cassper Nyovest should assume some of the blame for the backlash Shai received, particularly from the artist's fanbase, in the lead up to his death.

TimesLIVE reported that in a series of tweets in response to the late actor's viral video in which he challenged the Tito Mboweni record-maker to a fight in the square ring, Cassper went on a rant, notably calling Shai out for spewing an "insult".

"This is ntate mogolo Patrick Shai. I want to meet you in the ring. I want to give you a good hiding. Before I die, I want to make sure I've beaten you, so it's written on my tombstone, 'This is the man who beat Caster or Cospel or whatever your sh*t name is, Nyovesta. I'll beat you! Boy, on my tombstone. Give me that respect, come, you son of a b*tch'," said Shai.

Despite the late veteran actor making a public apology after the backlash directed at him, Cassper responded by saying he was simply using his name to trend and could have done without noting his family.

Hlomla took to social media recently to post a screenshot of Cassper's lyrics from his hit song Hypnotize featuring Nadia Nakai. In it, the rapper refers to his partner as a b***h.

In another post, Hlomla shared the definition of the phrase "son of a b***h", indicating the rapper did not have to be offended by it. He said it wasn't a reference to one's mother as Cassper may have thought, The Citizen reported.

Locals chip in on heated debate

But his best efforts came nought as netizens argued that Shai already had issues before the video and that blaming social media was a cheap shot. Below, Briefly News has compiled a series of reactions to Dandala's latest comments around Cassper's supposed culpability.

@V3ry_Offensiv3 wrote:

"Hahaha... The old man attacks Cassper on social media and now it's Cassper's problem that the old man put himself in that situation?"

@RiahVanR_ said:

"Where is Chiskop wena Hlomla? Ntate started Cass or because now he is late you won't say the wrong he did?"

@Mvulazane4 added:

"Then he must also blame the son coz he wrote a long essay about how his father disappointed him."

