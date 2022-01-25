The trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of masterminding then-eight-month pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule's murder, continued

Testimony from Pule's convicted killer turned State witness Muzikayise Malephane painted her on-again-off-again boyfriend in a bad light

In usual fashion, South Africans were vocal on social media as they aimed digs at the men for the callous way they carried out their murderous plot

JOHANNESBURG - More details emerged in the murder trial against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind the death of his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

It's been widely reported that Pule was eight months pregnant with Shoba's child at the time of her killing. Muzikayise Malephane, who has since been found guilty and handed a 20-year prison term for murdering Pule, took to the dock as the State's star witness to give grim details on how Shoba had initially planned to have her killed.

'Mastermind' Wanted Tshegofatso Pule's Murder to Appear a Suicide, Court Hears

According to TimesLIVE, Malephane, in his testimony, claimed to have negotiated for higher payment to carry out the murder from Shoba, who is a former high-earning Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) analyst.

Despite Shoba's denials, Malephane pointed to him as the alleged mastermind behind the crime and stated that he'd wanted Pule hanged off a bridge in an area of Randburg in Johannesburg.

"He explained that he wanted her hanged off a bridge in Maraisburg. He planned to take her cellphone and write a suicide message which he would then share on her WhatsApp status," Malephane, who reportedly appeared in an orange golfer and white trousers.

Negotiated amount for the killing

The court heard that he had first received a call from Shoba sometime in 2020, with the two having known each other during their high schooling days. Even more, the court heard he and the accused used to "drink and jive together", News24 reported.

"I can't say for sure where he obtained my number, but he called and told me there was something he needed me to help him with. Afterwards, he asked to meet, and I sent him the address of where I was staying at the time," explained Malephane.

"I was visiting my girlfriend in Goudrand [in Roodepoort] when he called me. He said he needed my help to find a person who could kill Pule, and I told him I'd be able to help him."

Further, according to Malephane's testimony, he and Shoba eventually settled on R70 000 for the former to carry out the killing, having come to an impasse on prior amounts of R7 000 and R20 000.

Briefly News understands that during his plea deal last year, Malephane said Shoba wanted Pule dead to conceal the pregnancy from his "wife". The deceased knew Shoba's other girlfriend, according to the recent testimonies of two witnesses.

