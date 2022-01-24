Ntuthuko Shoba appeared in the Gauteng High Court in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule

JOHANNESBURG - This morning (24 January), Ntuthuko Shoba appeared in the Gauteng High Court in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba is facing a murder charge and a conspiracy to murder charge. Muzikayise Malephane, who was convicted for Pule's murder, implicated Shoba in the crime from behind bars, where he is serving 20 years.

The accused pleaded not guilty during his hearing today. Shoba was Pule's ex-boyfriend, and the couple was allegedly about to have a child together, CapricornFM reported.

Ntuthuko Shoba pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of the case so far

Shoba worked as a JSE analyst before his arrest in February 2021. He has applied for bail on three occasions, and all three were denied. He has remained in custody throughout the process.

According to News24, Pule was hung from a tree in Roodepoort while she was eight months pregnant with Shoba's child. Her body was found there in June 2020 by police.

Malephane is in prison for murdering Pule, allegedly under instruction from Shoba, who is accused of paying him to murder her. In addition, Shoba is accused of masterminding the murder.

South Africans react to Shoba's innocent plea

Malephane remarked:

"Such a young woman and her unborn baby to be brutally killed with cruelty."

@tshepo_maps said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@thicknsavage shared:

"Nx. Disgusting animal, I hope he rots in jail for lying."

@gopolang6 believes:

"This trial is heavy and painful."

@ItuNnete said:

"This #TshegofatsoPule case scares me to the core."

Tshegofatso Pule: JSE cuts ties with murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Stock Exchange had fired Ntuthuko Shoba. Shoba stands accused of masterminding the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

The JSE confirmed that Shoba no longer works at the stock exchange. Shoba was arrested in February, his alleged accomplice Muzikayise Malephane confessed to murdering Pule and agreed to testify.

New evidence came to light during the bail hearing on 22 April 2021 in which it was revealed that Shiba contacted Mr Malephane a number of times using a JSE landline that was connected to a cell phone.

