Bathobile Mlangeni worked at Mall of Africa as a security guard but is being charged with stealing R4 million in cash from the mall in July 2019

She has been evading law enforcement since the incident took place and caught refuge at an elderly neighbour's home in Soweto

She stands accused of opening two bulk cash bags and decanting the cash into black bags before leaving the mall with the stolen cash

JOHANNESBURG - Bathobile Mlangeni worked at Mall of Africa as a security guard but was charged with stealing R4 million in cash from the mall in July 2019. Mlangeni allegedly did this by stuffing the money in black bags.

She has been evading law enforcement since the incident and caught refuge at an elderly neighbour's home in Soweto. The neighbour, Vangille Dlamini, is 82 years old and was being looked after by Mlangeni.

Dlamini said that she has no reason to believe that Mlangeni is guilty of theft and running away from the authorities, TimesLIVE reports. The 82-year-old woman described the former security guard as a kind and helpful woman.

Bathobile Mlangeni appeared in court on theft charges after hiding from law enforcement for 2 years. Image: Twitter/ @ntwaagae

Mlangeni's immediate future and what neighbours had to say

Today (17 January), Mlangeni appeared in Alexandra Magistrate's Court on theft charges. She stands accused of opening two bulk cash bags and decanting the cash into black bags in a trolley before simply walking out of the mall.

According to News24, Mlangeni's neighbours were stunned that she was being accused of the crime, as she lived an introverted, modest lifestyle. They added that she seemed to be in dire financial need as she often had to loan R5 or R10 from them to purchase airtime.

“She was a lovely child. She was always on my side and did everything I asked. We shared everything together while she was here," Dlamini said.

South Africans react to Mall of Africa theft case

@padi_kau asked:

"How did gogo think she was able to maintain her pretty lavish lifestyle?"

@langa_soleil shared:

"Can’t believe they caught her, we were all rooting for her."

@DJKGABO said:

@Lucky_Khuzwayo_ remarked:

"Hope she put some of the stash aside for her legal fees."

@Zipho_Kunene believes:

