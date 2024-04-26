The first episode of S3's (formerly SABC 3) Wheel of Fortune saw a young woman walking away with a Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The 25-year-old microbiologist won the sizzling red vehicle worth half a million rands

TV presenter Rorisang Thandekiso jumped for joy when Siphokazi Ngalo from Johannesburg South drove her new wheels

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Imagine winning a luxury vehicle worth half a million on national television. That is 25-year-old Siphokazi Ngalo's reality after signing up for S3's Wheel of Fortune.

25-year-old Siphokazi Ngalo is the first winner of 'Wheel of Fortune' South Africa. Image: rorisangt

Source: Instagram

Siphokazi Ngalo wins a Suzuki

The premiere episode of S3's (previously known as SABC 3) Wheel Of Fortune brought a bright smile to a young woman's face. Contestant Siphokazi Ngalo won a sizzling red Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the 25-year-old is a microbiologist from Johannesburg South.

"25-year-old Joburger spins and wins a car on #WheelOfFortuneSA. Siphokazi Ngalo, a microbiologist from Johannesburg South, is the first car winner on Wheel of Fortune South Africa. She drove off the SABC show with a flaming-red Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid worth R500 000.00."

Clip of Rorisang jumping for joy trends

The talented Rorisang Thandekiso hosts the show, and she jumped for joy when Ngalo drove her new wheels.

Rori wrote:

"TONIGHT WAS JUST SIMPLY AMAZING!!! She won a car guys! A whole CAR! I love my job!"

Mzansi reacts to woman winning car

Netizens praised Rorisang's stellar presenting skills, expressing eagerness to also be on the show.

rickythsn:

"It’s how safe she felt around you for me. She was comfortable enough to ‘jump’ on you & you lifted her with such grace."

samsin:

"How do we enter."

enhle32:

"You are perfect for this show. Your genuine excitement wow."

specs on Floyd Shivambu's Range Rover Sport worth over R1 million

In a previous report from Briefly News, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second in command has so many luxurious vehicles.

One of them is a 2019 luxurious Range Rover Sport worth over R1 million. The posh wheels were reported to be one of South Africa's favourites amongst its cheaper siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News