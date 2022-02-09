The Big Brother Mzansi housemates are getting to know each other a little better and one person's appetite has the house talking

When the house noticed that Gash1 eats a little more than others, they decided to hold a meeting to address the issue at hand

Viewers were left laughing out loud when the intervention fell through and the message wasn't put across as intended

The Big Brother Mzansi housemates have had to have their first intervention with a housemate who has a larger stomach than others. The peeps tried to call Gash1 to order about much food he's been eating but the plan did not go as expected.

Big Brother Mzansi is providing the viewers with Grade A entertainment and yesterday Gash1 brought all of the laughs. Fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the housemates' attempt to call Gash1 out on portion control.

@Qripets_KC said:

"Most of the bunch that complained about Gash1 don't even cook. I've never seen Libo & Acacia cook,Acacia is even the laziest housemate. Eat wena Gash1!"

@M_A_R_T_H_A tweeted:

"Gash1 never complains when they drink alcohol, self-centered, wager-losing idiots."

@weseeubabes wrote:

"Gash1 must finish the food akere they couldn't face him. He must eat 7 times a day akere they kept hiding behind the HOH n DHOH."

@BlackdotTwiggie said:

"Gash1 can’t sleep because he has energy from all the bigger portions he has been eating all day and other housemates are just hungry and weak to be up."

@itsNonhle replied:

"The fact that Tulz couldn't face Gash1 straight is killing me."

Viewers deem Gash1 a Big Brother Mzansi fave after a steamy game of truth or dare

Briefly News reported that in the second in the Big Brother Mzansi house and the housemates got really comfortable with each other. The peeps got to know each other a little better in a game of Truth or Dare and the viewers were fully invested. After all of the shenanigans, Gash1 has acquired a huge following.

Last night, the Big Brother Mzansi housemates decided to play a game of truth or dare to keep themselves and viewers entertained.

A few kisses were exchanged but one that seems to be driving fans crazy was between Gash1 and Acacia. Brandon Mthombeni, aka Gash1, is topping Twitter trends as the ladies try to pick their jaws up from the floor.

