Big Brother Mzansi is in full swing and viewers of the 24-hour reality show are already choosing their favourite housemates

The housemates spent last night playing some frisky games and the ladies on social media have not been able to keep Gash1 off their minds

Gash1 has been voted the best kisser by fans who plan to max out their votes to keep the hunk safe when evictions come around

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's week two in the Big Brother Mzansi house and the housemates are getting really comfortable with each other. The peeps got to know each other a little better in a game of Truth or Dare and the viewers were fully invested. After all of the shenanigans, Gash1 has acquired a huge following.

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans are convinced that their votes are going to Gash1 this week after a spicy game of Truth or Dare. Image: @bigbrothermzansi and @officialgash1

Source: Instagram

Last night, the Big Brother Mzansi housemates decided to play a game of truth or dare to keep themselves and viewers entertained. A few kisses were exchanged but one that seems to be driving fans crazy was between Gash1 and Acacia. Brandon Mthombeni, aka Gash1, is topping Twitter trends as the ladies try to pick their jaws up from the floor.

As if his kiss with Acacia wasn't driving the viewers insane, Gash1 went in for round two with Yoli and the fans went wild.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@vsobudula said:

"Those that don't wanna play are insisting on giving us nothing hey. What are they bringing? Yoli is a hit but I think hers and Gash1 was the most electrifying. I do wish they could have done this when they were dancing by the washing line, it would have been sentimental."

@Prodigy_SA wrote:

"Now that Gash1, Dinky, Norman, & Mpho are giving us content (truth/dare) I don't want them to leave. I hope in every nominations there will be a least entertaining HM like Mvelo that we can vote out."

The Big Brother Mzansi house has been keeping the entertainment factor up. SowetanLIVE reported that instead of evicting a housemate last Sunday, Biggie had a major plot twist in the works and brought in two new people instead. Now it's up to Nthabii and Vyno Miller to try to win themselves some votes too.

SA audiences protest the removal of DStv channel 198, denying them access to Big Brother Mzansi

Briefly News reported that Multichoice has started the week off to some unhappy customers after DStv abruptly removed channel 198 from certain packages.

The sudden disappearance of the channel that used to broadcast Big Brother Mzansi caused viewers to miss the much-anticipated Sunday night elimination.

Netizens are fuelled as they protest #BringBackChannel198 and it remains to be seen whether Multichoice will reverse the decision; however it seems unlikely.

Source: Briefly News