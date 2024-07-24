Sihle Ndaba’s Fans Respond Following the Premiere of the New Showmax Show ‘One Weeks’
- Sihle Ndaba secured a role on the new show One Weeks and has been sharing updates on social media
- She plays Lihle, a lawyer who falls in love with a high school drop-out, Fana, and admires Lihle’s love and vibrant personality
- Fans celebrated her announcement with congratulatory messages and expressed excitement for the show
Sihle Ndaba's fans and followers are in for a treat after the talented actress bagged a new acting role on the new show One Weeks. The star has been updating fans about the new show on her social media pages.
Sihle Ndaba bags new acting role
Congratulations are in order for Sihle Ndaba, who bagged a new role on One Weeks. The star rose to prominence for playing a drug addict on the popular soapie Scandal!
Speaking to Bona Magazine about her new role, Sihle said accepting the role was a no-brainer for her. The star who plays Lihle, a lawyer who finds love in the arms of a high school drop-out, Fana, said she admired Lihle’s love and responsibility as a mother, as well as her feisty and vibrant personality.
SA reacts to Sihle Ndaba's new role
The actress' fans were over the moon after she announced that she landed the role. Many headed to her timeline to congratulate her.
@_mvelomakhanya said:
"Personally enjoyed the first episode, I can’t wait for more 🥹🥹🥹"
@thandohopa's added:
"Ooooh God this is just awesome. Will definitely be watching."
@kanyinokwe's commented:
"Yaaaaaay!!! Can't wait to see it my Sis."🤍
@solo.nator.4_ wrote:
"Oh yes, I enjoy your craft so much. Will certainly tune in. Congratulations Sihle.😍🙏🥳❤️"
