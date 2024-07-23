Global site navigation

Fans React to Actor Mbuso Khoza Returning to 'Umkhokha: The Curse': "He's Broke"
Fans React to Actor Mbuso Khoza Returning to ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’: “He’s Broke”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • The South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza will be returning to the Mzansi Magic's show Umkhokha: The Curse
  • The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Mbuso's return to the show
  • Many netizens flooded the comment section with their own opinions on Khoza's return

Mbuso Khoza returns to the Mzansi Magic show after he left
Mbuso Khoza will be returning to 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Image: @mbuso.khoza
Source: Instagram

South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show.

Mbuso Khoza makes his return to Umkhokha: The Curse

South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has made headlines once again after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to be returning to the show after he left. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.

He wrote:

"Mbuso Khoza is set to return to #UmkhokhaTheCurse, reprising his role as 'Maphalala'."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mbuso Khoza's return to the show

Many netizens on social media reacted to the news of the star returning to Umkhokha: The Curse. See some of the comments below:

@AfrikanChefZA commented:

"He's broke."

@Noriahh_ questioned:

"Is old Nobuntu ever gonna come back @Jabu_Macdonald?"

@Mfundi482 said:

"Best news. Hope Nobuntu will return soon too..."

@Kgabo48649279 responded:

"The first Maphalala was killing the role."

@yozalolo replied:

"That would be great maybe Ndlovu will behave better."

@Spharha_Goqo commented:

"Good move, he must come back with his music abeg."

Nolo Phiri's creative genius shines bright in Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nolo Phiri is a talented queen who wears many hats. The actress, who has featured in several South African productions, is also the producer of Umkhokha: The Curse.

Not every day do you see an actress getting involved in the behind-the-scenes work of productions. Popular star Nolo Phiri has worked on several productions, including eHostela, Grown Woman, and Umkhokha: The Curse.

Source: Briefly News

