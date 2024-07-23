Fans React to Actor Mbuso Khoza Returning to ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’: “He’s Broke”
- The South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza will be returning to the Mzansi Magic's show Umkhokha: The Curse
- The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Mbuso's return to the show
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their own opinions on Khoza's return
South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show.
Mbuso Khoza makes his return to Umkhokha: The Curse
South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has made headlines once again after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.
Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to be returning to the show after he left. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.
He wrote:
"Mbuso Khoza is set to return to #UmkhokhaTheCurse, reprising his role as 'Maphalala'."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Mbuso Khoza's return to the show
Many netizens on social media reacted to the news of the star returning to Umkhokha: The Curse. See some of the comments below:
@AfrikanChefZA commented:
"He's broke."
@Noriahh_ questioned:
"Is old Nobuntu ever gonna come back @Jabu_Macdonald?"
@Mfundi482 said:
"Best news. Hope Nobuntu will return soon too..."
@Kgabo48649279 responded:
"The first Maphalala was killing the role."
@yozalolo replied:
"That would be great maybe Ndlovu will behave better."
@Spharha_Goqo commented:
"Good move, he must come back with his music abeg."
Nolo Phiri's creative genius shines bright in Umkhokha: The Curse
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nolo Phiri is a talented queen who wears many hats. The actress, who has featured in several South African productions, is also the producer of Umkhokha: The Curse.
Not every day do you see an actress getting involved in the behind-the-scenes work of productions. Popular star Nolo Phiri has worked on several productions, including eHostela, Grown Woman, and Umkhokha: The Curse.
