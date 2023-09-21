Seasoned vocalist Mbuso Khoza has impressed his tugged heartstrings with his reaction to a prank

The Umkhokha: The Curse star pulled a fast one on a trickster who thought he had successfully tricked the man, only to receive a taste of medicine

The video's comment section was flooded with praise for the singer's humility and light-hearted spirit

Umkhokha actor Mbuso Khoza was a victim of a TikTok prank and was praised for how he handled the trickster. Images: @mbuso.khoza, @danielle_jeneria

The Shaka iLembe soundtrack singer Mbuso Khoza was a victim of a TikTok prank when he exhibited excellent acting skills to fool his trickster.

Mbuso Khoza becomes TikTok prank victim

The Umkhokha: The Curse actor was pranked by TikTok user @lebzatheplug when he asked for directions to Oceans Mall, which was just a few meters away from them. The jokester pretends to be confused, but the actor is patient.

Things start heating up when the prankster becomes rude, and Khoza 'angrily' walks away from him as he tries to explain that it's a prank, only to find the aggression from the actor was a prank itself.

Watch the hilarious video below:

TikTokkers react to Mbuso Khoza's funny prank

Entertained TikTok users couldn't help but admire the cuteness in the video, admiring the star's humility to a sketchy stranger:

@Lungaarh Khoza was touched:

"Yazz udlala ngoMkhulu wam."

@user58237470299364 hinted:

"That's the Great Mbuso Khoza bra."

@Miss Andi confessed:

"I love Mbuso Khoza."

@Nomth1206 warned him:

"Yazi nizoshayeka nipranker abantu abadala."

@thembamsi was in awe:

"Jesus this is Dr, Baba, the Great Mbuso Khoza... You hit gold baba."

@mthoko91111 noticed:

"He is so humble he doesn't even dress to impress. I noticed that Baba Mbuso Khoza."

@I Am Macmak said:

"Mbuso is one of the most humble and knowledgeable men around, love him!"

@tee-tee reiterated:

"'I don’t know sir' That’s very respectful despite that he was mad."

@moffatjazz was moved:

"The respect and humbleness. God bless you Mr. Khoza"

@BuBu Binca noted:

"Aww shame I think he was more sad than angry cause he was friendly and you switched on him."

