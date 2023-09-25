Former Yizo Yizo star Meshack Mavuso has resurfaced on social media with a video that filled the hearts of South Africans with joy

He rocked up at an event where maidens were performing a traditional song, and he was leading them on the sidelines

Social media users clapped for the actor, taking them back to his days when he played the mischievous Javas that Mzansi adored

Long-standing actor Meshack Mavuso, who rose to fame playing the role of Jabulani 'Javas' Nyembe on the hit drama SABC drama Yizo Yizo, returned to social media with a heartwarming video that tugged hearts and left many feeling nostalgic.

Meshack Mavuso trends for leading maidens in song

He was captured at an event leading a group of traditional performers who sang a well-loved song from the sidelines. The video went viral across social media platforms. One user on Twitter (X app), Dwayne Duma, reposted the video that he captioned:

"I have lost count of how many times I have watched this video. It warms my heart and makes me smile so much."

Radio personality Sol Phenduka reposted the video with a throwback caption which said:

"This man was playing himself in Yizo Yizo."

Check out the thread of the video below:

Social media react joyfully to Meshack Mavuso's singing

The former Isithembiso star on DStv's Mzansi Magic brought back many memories and good vibes online with the video where he shows off his vocal skills:

@uKilla_K was blown away:

"Been more than 20 years since that role. Lol, but bro is still Javas."

@MarcusJr_26 had an experience:

"I'm just glad Netflix brought it back for us the 2ks, otherwise I wouldn't know Javas. What a story we have as a country."

@HeIsNotAHoax shared some light:

"Fun fact, he is the one who said that 'Ugrand Joe?' that Bomb Production still uses as their end-of-credits sequence, he was asking Thiza in the toilet."

@I_am_Lungelo praised"

"He's an artist, inja ye theatre."

@Mis_kaaay observed:

"Most of his characters really. This one makes up his own script."

@Fabthatolous agreed:

"Even ko 'Isidingo' le bo Rapulane. please have him on the show."

@Franco_Bucs represented:

"As a country, we have to thank Ntate Nyembe for instilling discipline, if it wasn't Isaac Hayes we would be having another Bobo on our hands."

@kay_jnr3 imagined:

"The man seems to be fun working with also backstage, I've seen some of the videos when he's leading the songs like these."

@sboniso_kubheka requested:

"Sol plug us with this guy, I'm he is chiller or uyasha naye."

@BaneleSiph86302 had a testimony:

"Eeeey it's the second time for me hearing this guy singing aaay he can sing jooo."

