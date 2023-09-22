Mzansi went down memory lane and gushed at a viral picture of the Matabane family from Isidingo: The Need

The picture made its rounds on social media, with many hailing the series for being the best production in South Africa

Isidingo was always lauded for being up-to-date on current affairs, and when it got canned before the COVID-19 pandemic, fans remembered it

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Fans of the once popular soapie Isidingo: The Need remembered the telenovela after a picture took them down memory lane.

‘Isidingo: The Need' was a huge topic of discussion on Twitter, particularly the Matabane family. Image: @TraceyManus/@Isidingtheneedofficialpage

Source: Twitter

Mzansi debates the Matabane family

Mzansi went down memory lane and gushed at a viral picture of the Matabane family from Isidingo: The Need.

X user @TraceyManus posted a very old picture of the family consisting of Zebediah and Agnus Matabane.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The user captioned the image:

"We used to be a country."

Mzansi debates the infidelity in the family

The picture made its rounds on social media, with many hailing the series for being the best production in South Africa. It was the intriguing storyline that had many people hooked on the series.

One of the famous storylines was the infidelity in the Matabane home. X user @ClixWell said, "Until Mam’ Agnes cheated on Zeb."

Fans of the show argued that it was Zeb who cheated first, causing Agnes to retaliate.

@T_Carmen22 said:

"But Zeb did it first, though and did it many times."

@l_keletso argued:

"Aowa Zeb is the one who cheated with Refilwe, there was a child even. Women don’t cheat!"

@nitta_buhle

"He deserved nothing less."

@NingiNomonde

"Did he cheat? I remember she was beating up some girl with a sjambok."

@tumzy_bk

"To be fair I think he did cheat first a while before, but I hear you."

@vngxabani lauded:

"The producers of this show gave Southy a genuine authentic content concerning current affairs # we need this show back on."

odd_duncan said:

"Sjoh, what a moment in time."

@zottyzulu said:

"Those were the days."

@Yoli_Que said:

"What a time. One of Mzantsi's greatest productions."

@Ngwanamohube added:

"The only South African soapy family that made sense, they all spoke the same language."

Fans remember soapie Isidingo during the Covid-19 pandemic

Briefly News previously reported that Isidingo was always lauded for being up to date on current affairs, and when it got canned before the COVID-19 pandemic, fans remembered it.

Fans wished for the show to return because a lot has happened in the country since it got canned. The show brings nothing but pure entertainment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News