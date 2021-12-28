3 Beloved Local Telenovelas Mzansi Audiences Bid Farewell to in 2021

The competition for viewers saw some of Mzansi's favourite soapies bidding farewell to their audiences this year. Many TV channels pulled the plug on telenovelas that were struggling to in terms of viewership in 2021.

The fans of the soapies thought their fave shows were doing well but channels such as Mzansi Magic and SABC cancelled them because they were not making money for them like they used to when they were first introduced to Mzansi TV lovers.

Isibaya is one the 3 telenovelas Mzansi audiences bid farewell to in 2021. Image: @isibayamzansi

Source: Instagram

Many thespians were left without jobs when new shows were introduced in their telenovela's slots. Briefly News takes a look at 3 beloved local shows that did not survive 2021.

1. e.tv's Rhythm City

This one was of the channel's longest running telenovela. It had been on production for 14 years. It aired its final episode on 16 July. Celebs such as Kelly Khumalo were part of the stellar cast of the show.

The singer played the role of Sunay. Other fan favourites in the soapie were the likes of Naomi Fischer and David Genaro. Many took to social media to share that they'll miss the series as it had became part of their life.

2. Mzansi Magic's Isibaya

Isibaya came to an end this year after airing eight seasons. Many peeps could not believe it when Mzansi Magic decided to pull the plug on the telenovela.

It was one of the most-watched shows on the channel before its viewership drastically dropped a few years back. Stars such as Sdumo Mtshali, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Abdul Khoza, among many, played lead characters in the soapie.

3. SABC 3's Isidingo — The Need

According to TshisaLIVE, The show was on air for a whopping 21 years before the public broadcaster decided to pull the plug on it. Some people who were fans of the show during their childhood are now full adults.

Some of the viewers' favourite characters were Barker Haines, Papa G and Benjamin le Roux. Isidingo's storyline was based on the current affairs of Mzansi. The writers of the programme used to cleverly incorporate Mzansi's trending news into the storyline.

Slindile Nodangala bags role in 'Scandal!'

In other TV news, Briefly News previously reported that Slindile Nodangala bagged a new role in Scandal!. The actress jumped ship when Rhythm City was about to come to an end.

The star is popularly known in Mzansi as Mam Ruby, a role she portrayed in the now-defunct Generations. The veteran thespian's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Phil took to Twitter on Friday, 9 July to congratulate Slindile for bagging the role in the e.tv soapie. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Slindile Nodangala joins Scandal. The former Generations star has joined the cast of the etv soapie. Congrats Slindile."

