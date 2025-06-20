What We Do in the Shadows Season 7 cancelled: here is why

The news surrounding What We Do in the Shadows Season 7 has left fans both saddened and reflective. Despite its loyal following and critical acclaim, FX has confirmed that the vampire comedy will not return for another instalment. With season 6 being its final chapter, the show ends with the same offbeat humour and sharp writing that made it a cult favourite.

What We Do in the Shadows overview

Genre Comedy, Supernatural, Mockumentary Number of seasons 6 Number of episodes 61 (10 episodes per season except season 6) Country of origin United States Original language English Original run 27 March 2019 – 16 December 2024 Original network FX Based on 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows by Taika Waititi & Jemaine Clement Final season (Season 6) Aired from 21 October 2024 to 16 December 2024 Season 7 status Cancelled Reason for ending Creators' decision Future of franchise Spin-offs or specials possible, but not confirmed Created by Jemaine Clement

Here is why What We Do in the Shadows Season 7 will not happen

FX officially announced that What We Do in the Shadows will conclude with Season 6. The cancellation is not due to poor performance or ratings decline but stems from a creative decision. As reported by ComingSoon.net, the creators intended from the outset to wrap the story in six seasons.

Showrunner Paul Simms stated in an earlier interview with Just Jared:

We always knew how the story would end. It felt right to close the curtain while the quality remained high.

This has left many fans disappointed, but it also reflects the showrunners' commitment to storytelling integrity.

A planned farewell, not a forced ending

As reported by Radio Times, FX praised the series as "a creative triumph" and supported the decision to end it organically. Co-creator Taika Waititi emphasised that continuing beyond season 6 risked creative decline, stating,

If there was another season, there’d be vampires jumping sharks.

Star Harvey Guillén initially expected a seventh season, but later acknowledged the finale provided a satisfying endpoint.

Everything happens for a reason, and the way we ended things will be perfect

Matt Berry (Laszlo) echoed this, noting,

It’s kind of the perfect time... It’s as good as it ever was.

The writing team had clear narrative arcs, and stretching them beyond six seasons would, in their view, dilute the impact.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: the final chapter

The sixth season offers fans closure, picking up unresolved threads while embracing the show’s signature absurdity. The season explores Nadja’s personal life more deeply, but pregnancy is used more as a comic misdirection than a serious storyline.

The What We Do in the Shadows new season also brings fresh dynamics among the core vampires, blending chaos with emotion. Guillermo’s arc, in particular, reaches a powerful conclusion. As Harvey Guillén told IMDb:

Guillermo’s journey comes full circle. That is what we all hoped for from the beginning.

Will What We Do in the Shadows come back in another form?

Although What We Do in the Shadows has been cancelled in terms of a seventh season, the franchise may not be completely gone. FX has not ruled out spin-offs or specials. According to Sportskeeda, Kayvan Novak hinted:

You never say never in this business. Maybe Laszlo’s Guide to Life?

Fans continue to hold out hope, but no concrete plans have been announced for a What We Do in the Shadows spin-off.

The cast's emotional farewell

The main What We Do in the Shadows cast, including Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Julie Nolke, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén, have all expressed mixed emotions. They praised the fan base and the production team for allowing them to create something unique.

With five Emmy nominations and a distinctive legacy, the cast bows out on a high note, affirming the show’s place in modern TV history.

FAQs

Is Nadja pregnant in season 6 of What We Do in the Shadows?

Natasia Demetriou was expecting in real life, but Nadja is not pregnant in the show.

Where can you watch What We Do in the Shadows?

You can watch all six seasons now on streaming platforms like Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in most international territories.

The decision to end What We Do in the Shadows with Season 6 was deliberate and thoughtful. It allowed the creators and cast to exit at the top of their game. While fans may grieve the absence of What We Do in the Shadows Season 7, the series' legacy of wit, originality and character depth remains unforgettable.

