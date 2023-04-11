Who is Te Hinekāhu? Taika Waititi's daughter with Chelsea Winstanley

Te Hinekāhu is known to many as Taika Waititi's daughter. Taika is a Grammy Award-winning New Zealand-born actor, comedian and director.

Te Hinekāhu, Taika Waititi's eldest daughter.

In a world where children earn a salary at a tender age, Te Hinekāhu has benefited from this fact. Her biography unpacks her life, her parents and that of her siblings.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu Waititi Gender Female Date of birth 20th May 2012 Age 10 years (as of April 2023) Birthday 20th May Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American/New Zealander Ethnicity Māori Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Occupation Child actor Parents Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley Siblings 2

Te Hinekāhu's age

As of April 2023, she is ten years old. She was born on 20th May 2012 to Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley.

What is Taika Waititi's ethnicity?

Hinekāhu is an American national by birth. She is also a citizen of New Zealand through her parents, and her ancestry can be traced back to the Māori people of New Zealand.

Te Hinekāhu's religion

Details about her religion are not publicly available. Her father identifies as a Polynesian Jew and is more connected to his Māori roots.

Te Hinekāhu's parents

Te Hinekāhu's parents tied the connubial knot in 2011 in New York City. She is the only child born to Chelsea Winstanley and Waititi. After 7 years of marriage, they divorced.

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals in January 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Taika Waititi

Taika David Cohen ONZM, professionally known as Taika Waititi, is a New Zealand filmmaker, comedian, director and actor. He is a recipient of a Grammy Award, an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award. He has also been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

As an actor, his feature films include:

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

(2016) Boy (2010)

(2010) Two Cars, One Night (2003)

Time magazine listed him among the top 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

Taika Waititi with his children at the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" in July 2022 in London, England.

Chelsea Winstanley

Chelsea Jane Winstanley ONZM is a New Zealand film producer. She produces documentaries and short films which appreciate and celebrate indigenous people, and her projects include Jojo Rabbit and What We Do in the Shadows.

Who is Taika Waititi's wife?

Amidst the couple's divorce, Waititi reportedly started dating Rita Ora, the British pop singer, in 2021 while shooting a movie in Australia. Rita Ora is one of the judges on The Voice Australia. The two were reportedly spotted together in Sydney.

In August 2022, a source confirmed that Waititi and Rita Ora exchanged vows in London during a private ceremony. Rita Ora changed her surname to Mrs Waititi-Ora.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre in August 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

What are Taika Waititi's daughters' names?

Chelsea and Waititi had another daughter, Matewa Kiritapu. Matewa was born on 11th August 2015. Like her sister, Matewa is also an actress and featured in Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the kidnapped Asgardian children. Taika Waititi's daughters have a half-brother, Maia, born in 1996. Chelsea had him at 20 before marrying Waititi.

Te Hinekāhu's movies

Taika Waititi's kids are also into acting. Te Hinekāhu had her first acting experience as a child actress in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. Te plays the role of one of the Asgardian children abducted by Gorr, played by Christian Bale.

Te Hinekāhu is a celebrity child also carving a career in the entertainment industry. Her parents have inspired and facilitated her career, and you might see her in more productions in the future.

