Who is the richest singer in the world in 2023? Top 30 list (includes net worth)

As the years pass, music has become a lucrative industry, making musicians earn money that boosts their wealth status to millionaire and billionaire status. But which singer is a millionaire? More so, is any singer a billionaire? Let us investigate!

Who is the richest singer in the world in 2023?

From rock stars, country singers, pop stars, to rappers, these are the current richest singers in 2023 as ranked by most sources based on their fortune:

30. Ringo Starr ($350 million)

Ringo Starr is best known as the drummer for the Beatles. His wealth is valued at $350 million in 2023. Photo: Kevin Winter

English musician and actor Ringo Starr gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He also occasionally sang lead vocals with the group. However, he also had a successful solo career. His fortune amounts to $350 million.

29. Cher ($360 million)

Cher is among the richest singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $360 million. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

American songstress, actress, and television personality Cher has sold over 100 million records to date. Her wealth is valued at $360 million.

28. Toby Keith ($365 million)

Toby Keith makes the list of the richest male country singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $365 million. Photo: Jason Kempin

Country singer, actor, and record producer Toby Keith has a net worth of $365 million. He is one of the most successful country musicians of the recent decades.

27. Trisha Yearwood ($400 million)

Trisha Yearwood has a net worth of $400 million, but it is combined with that of her husband, Garth Brooks. Photo: Paul Morigi

Country singer and actress Trisha Yearwood has a net worth of $400 million. However, this is a combined with that of her husband, Garth Brooks.

26. Johnny Mathis ($400 million)

Tobby Mathis is among the richest male singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $400 million. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Johnny Mathis has sold over 350 million records and been listed on 73 Billboard charts. His wealth amounts to $400 million.

25. Shania Twain ($400 million)

Shania Twain is also one of the richest female artists in the world, with her wealth valued at $400 million. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

Canadian country pop star also known as The Queen of Country Pop has a fortune of $400 million. She has won five Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards.

24. Taylor Swift ($400 million)

Taylor Swift makes it to this list of the richest singers in the world in 2023 with her fortune valued at $400 million, Photo: Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

Swift has also secured her spot on this list of the richest female pop star with her $400 million fortune. She has proved to be one of the most successful singers of all time by giving her fans back to back record-breaking albums and hits.

American singer Jennifer Lopez is among the wealthiest musicians in the world with a net worth of $400 million. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli

Jennifer Lopez wears many hats. She is a singer, actress, dancer, television producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman. Her career has spanned over 25 years, making her one of Hollywood's A-list celebrities. Her fortune totals to $400 million.

22. Garth Brooks ($400 million)

Garth Brooks is one of the wealthiest male country singers in the world with a net worth of $400 million. Photo: Paul Morigi

The country legend has a combined net worth of $400 million with his wife, fellow country artist Trisha Yearwood. However, much of it (an estimated $300 – $350 million) is attributable to Brooks.

21. Barbra Streisand ($400 million)

Barbra Streisand is one of the most successful and wealthiest female singers in the world with a net worth of $400 million. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Barbra Streisand is one of the most successful artists in history, with over ten top-10 albums and multiple Grammy Awards. She is also an actress and filmmaker. Her income is between $60 and 80 million and has a net worth of $400 million.

20. Jon Bon Jovi ($410 million)

Jon Bon Jovi is among the wealthiest rock stars in 2023 with a net worth of $410 million. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo

American rock star Jon Bon Jovi is famous as the frontman for one of the most successful rock bands of all time. He also runs a veritable entertainment empire that has seen him accumulate a net worth of $410 million.

19. Victoria Beckham ($450 million)

Victoria Beckham also ranks among the wealthiest artists in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $450 million. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the late 90s in the all-female pop group the Spice Girls. Today, she is an accredited actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist besides being a songstress. She has a combined net worth with her husband David Beckham of $450 million.

18. Mick Jagger ($500 million)

Mick Jagger is one of the richest English singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $500 million. Photo: Jim Dyson

English singer Mick Jagger is best recognized as the lead vocalist of The Rolling Stones, a position he has held since the early 1960s. His fortune amounts to $500 million.

17. Kanye West ($500 million)

Kanye West's $500 million net worth also puts him on the top 30 list of the richest singers in the world in 2023. Photo: Karwai Tang

American rapper, producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $500 million. But before this, he was a multi-billionaire and ranked among the three richest self-made black people in US history. In recent time, he has shifted his focus from music to business and makes most of his earnings from his Yeezy brand, G.O.O.D Music, and other assets.

Dr Dre is one of the richest singers and entrepreneurs in the world in 2023, with a net worth of $500 million. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Dr Dre started out as a producer for the rap group N.W.A before going solo and venturing into business. He sold his brand Beats By Dr Dre to Apple for $3 billion. His fortune in 2023 stands at $500 million.

15. Gloria Estefan ($500 million)

Gloria Estefan's $500 million net worth places her among the top 30 richest singers in the world. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Hailed as the Queen of Latin Pop, Gloria Estefan has had 38 number one hits across Billboard charts and won seven Grammy Awards. Her fortune in 2023 amounts to $500 million.

14. Beyoncé Knowles ($500 million)

Beyonce's wealth of $500 million makes her one of the richest female artists in the world in 2023. Photo: Larry Busacca/MTV1617

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter rose to fame as the lead singer in the group ‘Destiny’s Child’ before pursuing her solo career. She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated in the history of the Grammy’s. Her net worth is $500 million.

13. Sting ($550 million)

Sting is among the richest singers in 2023 with a net worth of $550 million. Photo: Francesco Prandoni

English musician Sting is famous as a member of The Police and for his prolific career as a solo artist. He is also an accomplished real estate investor, actor, and philanthropist with a net worth of $550 million.

12. Jimmy Buffett ($600 million)

Jimmy Buffett makes the list of the wealthiest singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is famous for his "island escapism" music style and successful global business empire. He has a net worth of $600 million and earns roughly $50 million from his musical and business ventures.

11. Julio Iglesias ($600 million)

Julio Iglesias is ranked among the richest musicians in the world with a net worth of $600 million. Photo: Eamonn McCormack

Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias has recorded 80 albums and sold almost 300 million copies internationally in 14 different languages. He also has over 2,600 certified gold and platinum records and a net worth of $600 million as of this writing.

10. Bruce Springsteen ($650 million)

Bruce Springsteen has a net worth of $650 million and is among the richest singers in the world in 2023. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

American singer, songwriter and musician Bruce Springsteen has had tremendous success over the years as a solo artist and as the leader of the E Street Band. When on tour in any given year, his annual earnings can top $80 million. His net worth is $650 million.

Dolly Parton is one of the richest country singers in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $650 million. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Dolly Parton has been writing and performing hit country songs for over four decades. She has released 41 top-10 country albums, had 25 number one singles, and sold over 100 million albums as a solo artist alone. Her current net worth is $650 million.

8. Bono ($700 million)

Bono is among the top 30 richest artists in the world with a net worth of $700 million. Photo: Dave Hogan

Irish musician and political activist Bono has a net worth of $700 million. He is famous as the lead singer of the band U2. But besides music, he is also an investor and philanthropist.

7. Celine Dion ($800 million)

Celine Dion is one of the greatest singers of all time and has a net worth of $800 million. Photo: James Devaney

Canadian singer Celine Dion is considered one of the greatest singers of all time and best-selling artists, with over 200 million records sold worldwide. She has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

Madonna is one of the richest and best-selling artists of all time, and has a net worth of $850 million. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

American best-selling recording musical artist and seven time Grammy Awards winner Madonna is among the richest singers in 2023. The Queen of Pop, as she is better known, has a net worth of $850 million.

5. Herb Albert ($850 million)

Herb Albert also makes it to this list of the richest musicians of 2023 with a net worth of $850 million. Photo: David Livingston

American artist and music industry executive Herb Alpert, with a net worth of $850 million, earned his fortune as the co-founder of A&M Records. However, he later sold it to PolyGram for $500 million in cash. He would later sue PolyGram and win an additional $200 million payout.

4. P Diddy ($900 million)

P Diddy is among the wealthiest artists in 2023 with a net worth of $900 million. But his wealth is also from his successful businesses. Photo: Leon Bennett

P. Diddy is one of the richest singers of all time, with a net worth of $900 million. He has made his wealth from different ventures, such as his sprawling business empire, music royalties, and investments with brands such as Ciroq vodka and DeLeon tequila.

3. Paul McCartney ($1.2 billion)

Paul McCartney makes the list of the wealthiest male musicians in the world with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Photo: Harry Durrant

“Who is the richest male singer?” you may ask. It is successful British musician Paul McCartney with a net worth of $1.2 billion. He is one of the most successful musicians and composers in the history of pop music. He is most famous for his time with The Beatles and as the founder of the band Wings.

Jay Z is among the richest male musicians in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $1.3 billion. Photo: Kevin Kane

American rapper, producer, songwriter and businessman Jay-Z makes it to this list of the highest net worth singer as his net worth stands at $1.3 billion as of 2023. But it is worth noting that much of this fortune is not from his music career, but successful entrepreneurship. He makes $70 to $80 million in any given year.

1. Rihanna ($1.7 billion)

Rihanna is the richest singer in the world in 2023 with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Photo: Emma McIntyre

What singer makes the most money? As of 2023, Rihanna has a net worth of $1.7 billion. This places her among the list of rich singers who became billionaires. Much of her fortune is from Fenty Beauty’s value, of which she owns 50%. The rest is from her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, (valued at an estimated $270 million) and her earnings as one of the chart-topping and richest female entertainers.

Believe it or not, some of the most popular singers in the world are millionaires and even billionaires. Discover their net worth here, including that of the richest singer in the world in 2023.

