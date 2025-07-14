A Facebook video showing a massive snake, believed to be an African python, calmly slithering across a road

The sheer size of the reptile both shocked and captivated viewers, as well as sparked numerous reactions online

The viral sighting has also prompted discussions about wildlife conservation and the proximity of humans to nature in SA

South Africans reacted with both awe and fear to a viral video depicting an enormous snake crossing a road, leading to widespread discussion about the impressive size of local wildlife and the importance of conservation.

A viral Facebook video of a huge snake, likely an African python, crossing a road in daylight stunned South Africans. Image: Paul Thickett

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were left both fascinated and terrified after a Facebook video showed a massive snake slithering across a road in broad daylight. The clip, posted by DJ Sheyeh Masuku's page, has sparked wild reactions since it went live.

In the now-viral clip, the snake, believed to be a large African python, is seen slithering slowly and gracefully across a wide tar road in what appears to be a remote area. The moment is both eerie and captivating, as the creature calmly makes its way from one side of the road to the other, undisturbed by vehicles or people.

Massive snake sparks wildlife conservation discussions

While the exact location of the sighting is unknown, the sheer size of the snake had viewers doing double-takes, especially because it happened in the evening. Many estimated it to be more than three metres long, with some commenting that it looked as thick as a human thigh.

The incident has also reignited conversations about wildlife conservation, with some viewers reminding others that such sightings, while rare, are important reminders of how close humans and nature live, especially in rural or semi-rural areas. Whether you’re a snake lover or not, there’s no denying that this massive reptile owned that road.

A massive snake believed to be a python was caught on video slithering across a road, sparking fear and awe across Mzansi. Image: DjSheyeh Masuku

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the video

Gugu Gloria Masuku commented:

"Vele uthathe lento iyona efuna wena."

Zandile Ndlela wrote:

"Ngake ngakhuluma ngayo ngithe ngiDriver ngisebuqamama kwathi angibuke kwaRight sekuhwalele ngabona uhhafu wenyoka embalabala ngasola ukuthi iNhlwathi ngadlula isaveze total hafu wayo."

Xolo Aweh Mageza said:

"Lapho this video was taken lana eNdwedwe... during izikhukhula lezi ebezinzima nje."

Pateka Mlambisa wrote:

"In 2017, I was driving from Swellendam to Bredasdorp past 8 pm. A big snake like this was crossing the road, and I really had to wait for it. Very scary."

Ntombifuthi Mbuyazi said:

"Into yokphila."

Ndum Thabzoh said:

"Thatha lento."

Phiwayinkosi Mchunu wrote:

"Yini pho engathi ayihambi phansi."

Ayanda Ntombela said:

"Yoh, the movement makes me vomit yhooo my body is running."

Ntando Qondi Skhosana Mhlanga added:

"Ifake isbhamu lento."

Check out the Facebook video below:

