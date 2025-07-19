A woman on TikTok showed people the difference between two South African fried food classics that are popular

South Africans often eat deep-fried dough, magwinya or vetkoeks, which are well known as affordable foods in townships

Many people were fascinated by the lady who demonstrated the stark difference between the two types of fried treats

The video by a woman who wanted others to learn the difference between mangwinya and vetkoeks was a viral hit. The woman highlighted that although they are both fried dough, they serve different functions when eaten.

A woman started a debate over whether there is a difference between magwinya and vetkoek.

Source: UGC

The clip of the woman's explanation of the South African fried dough received thousands of likes. People commented on the demonstration, discussing whether or not they agree with the woman's explanation of vetkoeks.

In a video by @graciagrace93, the lady tentatively explained what she thinks is the difference between magwinya and vetkoeks. The lady said she was making vetkoeks, and in her opinion, they are meant to become hollow in the middle. Magwinya, on the other hand, are denser balls of dough that get deep fried and are whole when opened. She explained that vetkoeks can be stuffed with mince and any other types of food.

The woman said magwinya are not hollow inside.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign woman makes perfect mawginya

In a related Briefly News story, a lady from Togo impressed people with her handmade magwinya. She oozed expertise as she created perfectly spherical fried dough balls by hand. South Africans reacted to seeing that Togolese people also eat magwinya. Peeps raved about her magwinya frying method.

South Africa discusses difference between magwinya and vetkoeks

People gathered in the woman's comment section to talk about their opinions on the fried dough delicacy. Most agreed with the woman's explanation. Watch the video of the woman making vetkoek below:

Loops Bonville was convinced:

"You are so right...amagwinya are heavy and more like continental pillows. I like vetkoek, golden brown and crunchy."

Nomcebo_h explained:

"Vetkoek is a vehicle, amagwinya is the destination 😊"

V said:

"Totally agree.. vetkoek is a pocket 👌 amagwinya is a meal 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Crystal.Ally exclaimed:

"This is spot on."

sinesethu kate disagreed:

"Hectic. I don't think so, hey. At home, we make amagwinya and we allow them to rise. Therefore, there's just enough bread not to overwhelm you & enough space for filling. But to each their own 👍"

Neo argued:

"It's the same thing, it becomes a pocket when you fry it flat 🤷🏿‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️it's literally the same thing just different techniques Ae! Skgowa 🤦🏾‍♂️then Machuchu ke eng?? It's the SAME thing!"

✋️😌✋️ insisted:

"It's literally the same thing girl haowa😭🙏"

