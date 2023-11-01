A home cook from Togo made a TikTok viral video showing people how good she is at making handmade vetkoeks

The woman's awe-inspiring cooking skills were on full display as she cooked while holding a camera

Netizens commented on the TikTok video in awe of what a great job she did while handling wet dough

A Togolese woman looked like the ultimate cook of a local food, amagwinya, in a video. The lady prepared the popular South African street food called keke isite in her mother tongue.

A woman in Togo cooked vetkoeks in a TikTok video that amazed viewers in South Africa. Image: @aunty.tee

Source: TikTok

The video received over 40,000 likes as the creator for effortlessly making magwinya, also known as vetkoeks. The video garnered hundreds of comments from people sharing their version of vetkoeks from around the world.

Woman prepares vetkoeks by hand

In the video, the lady @aunty.tee demonstrated how to make vetkoeks. In the post, she looked confident with her rolling technique before dropping spheres of dough into hot oil.

Watch the video:

Amagwinya video leaves SA hungry

People were impressed by the woman's perfect dough balls. Some netizens outside South Africa mentioned similar snacks, such as puff puff in Nigeria and Mikate in Congo. Mzansi netizens were amazed that the Togolese lady made amagwinya paired with chocolate.

kaylee said:

"Y’all make vetkoek too?"

tisfortracy: added

"I'm from Congo. We have something similar, it's called mikate , now I'm craving some ."

Owen Aerenga commented:

"️ Miss my dad making these all the time."

Nicky Kieto joked:

"Nahh My toxic trait is I'm thinking I can make these."

Nomfundo Lucia has cravings:

"Lemme wake up and go buy amagwinya right now."

