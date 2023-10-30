A woman shared a revolutionary tip using Lenor Crease Release that's saving South Africans from the hassle of ironing

With just one spray of this magic solution, she's been able to make wrinkles disappear, leaving clothes looking neat and smooth

Her video quickly gained attention, and many in South Africa are thankful for this time-saving hack

A lady plugged South Africans with an amazing ironing tip in a video. Images: @ilovedoingthis

Source: TikTok

In a game-changing household tip, a woman has shared her innovative use of Lenor Crease Release, a fabric care product, for ironing clothes.

Woman flexes ironing hack

TikTok user @ilovedoingthis unique approach has taken Mzansi by storm, earning her the gratitude of countless individuals seeking efficient ways to tackle their ironing chores. This newfound technique involves spritzing Lenor Crease Release onto wrinkled clothes, which results in smoother, crease-free garments.

The video she shared of the process is trending with thousands of views and shares. The response from her fellow South Africans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many thanking her for showing them a time-saving method.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves ironing hack

Mzansi residents, often faced with busy schedules, have embraced this time-saving solution with open arms.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@simply.lello shared:

"Bathong mbali nhlapho."

@Pabi Jele commented:

"Siyabonga honey."

@user593652937610 joked:

"Duvet? My sister I will be using this on my work clothes every morning."

@Boledi praised:

"My time to shine has come! I hate ironing bandla."

@Candice said:

"You can make your own. Just need water and softener in a spray bottle."

@Juliet commented:

"No load shedding formed against me shall prosper."

@Mandebele joked:

"This is amazing. But am I the only one thinking "will it work on wrinkles."

@NokukhanyaDlamini laughed

"This was made for us lazy people."

Woman irons dress with a pot heated on a gas stove

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that the lack of electricity was not going to stop her from looking fly in her dress.

The lady posted a video showing how she irons her clothes during loadshedding, which went viral on TikTok.

The clip impressed many people who could relate to her frustration and said the tip would come in handy.

Source: Briefly News