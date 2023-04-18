A guy living in student accommodation had Mzansi laughing at the way he cooks his sausage

TikTok user @mohlomigwtlali70 has to use a clothing iron for cooking his boerewors in res

Mzansi peeps shared stories of their time in res and the strange things they had to do

Staying in a university residence might seem like fun until you find yourself cooking cheap boerewors on the same iron you use to iron your clothing.

TikTok user @mohlomigwtlali70 has to use a clothing iron to cook his boerewors in res.

Source: TikTok

Getting a university degree is tough, but surviving while you do it is a whole other rodeo. This guy gave those who don’t know it a glimpse into the res life.

TikTok video shows university student staying in res cooking food on a clothing iron

TikTok user @mohlomigwtlali70 let people in on what life in res really looks like with a video. Sometimes you have to improvise for survival, like cooking your boerewors on a clothing iron.

Living in student accommodation is nothing as you see in the movies!

Take a look:

Mzansi sheds tears of laughter at the on point TikTok video

Those who have been there couldn’t help but laugh hard in the comments. The res life will have you doing some wild things.

Read some of the funny comments:

@slimdraculah said:

“I used to boil eggs with a kettle”

@Hugonthunya said:

“Noodles using a kettle.”

@Sibonelo Mqadi said:

“Looks like prison life to me ”

@Juhs_Kara_Gold said:

“This reminds me of when we used to toast bread using an iron in boarding school ”

@nhlanhlalivingstone said:

“Another level of life ”

@user6791451811674 said:

“I used to warm my bed with a hairdryer because I did not have an electric blanket.”

Young man enjoying life at res as he cooks while sleeping in video has Mzansi peeps amused: “Soft life”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

He stirs what appears to be rice in the pot before he closes the lid and takes an aggressive bite from a sausage he had on a nearby plate. The young man puts the remaining sausage back and gets comfortable on in bed as he sleeps.

Source: Briefly News