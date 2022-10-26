A video of a young man cooking in an unconventional manner has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining TikTok clip shows him lying on his bed as he stirs a pot of food on a stove on the floor

In the post, he revealed why he enjoys living at res so much and netizens could not help but respond with banter

A carefree young man living his best life at res had South African netizens laughing out loud.

A video shared by TikTok user @asivemats94 shows him lying flat on his stomach on a bed as he stirs a pot cooking on a one-plate stove on the floor.

One carefree gent is living the soft life at res as he cooks while lying in bed. Image: @asivemats94/TikTok

He stirs what appears to be rice in the pot before he closes the lid and takes an aggressive bite from a sausage he had on a nearby plate. The young man puts the remaining sausage back and gets comfortable on in bed as he sleeps.

He captioned the video:

“What I like about Res is that I can buy my own stofu, put it on 6 and cook while I sleep.”

This gent is clearly having the time of his life being away from home and doing chores his own way.

Many of his online friends could not help but laugh at the funny clip and responded with banter to the post.

Sphiwosedlozi wrote:

“waligebhula bo wacambalala.”

user0704199700103 responded:

“ yiSoft life yamampela le.”

Landa reacted:

“Kumnandi kodwa eres .”

mpumzampumza825 shared:

“Waze wangibulala ngensini uphase boy.”

Tee Thompson replied:

“Ehh broer that bite was personal.”

Tankiso Nhlapo commented:

“Bro when I tell you, I never knew that there was such a thing as a one-plate .”

thabii_dlamini said:

“Ubuvila is on another level lana.”

Young man burns entire pot while trying to cook at res

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young man experienced a hilariously embarrassing event when he burned an entire pot while trying to cook at his student residential apartment.

Social media funny man @jah_vinny_23 posted the clip on Twitter where curious eyes were fixated on the puzzling train of events. The caption of the video is quite fitting to the situation:

"No guys please learn how to cook before going to res "

The clip shows a massive hole in the pot, with the missing piece of metal firmly stuck on a stove plate in the kitchen.

