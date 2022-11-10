One man tried to get some free alcohol but was quickly caught by the powers above, and it was caught on camera

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video, which showed a man shoving a bottle of alcohol into his pants

The people of Mzansi found the whole situation hilarious and dropped jokes in the comments

Times are tough, but there is never an excuse for stealing. One man wanted to get his phuza on for free and tried to steal alcohol from a liquor store. His failed attempt was caught on camera and has gone viral on Twitter.

Looting has become the norm in Mzansi. However, people are still shocked when they see people brazenly taking stuff. This man did not succeed, and his failure had thousands laughing.

Widely followed Twitter account @kulanicool shared the video showing the man trying to shove a bottle of alcohol into his pants and then plummeting to the floor. It definitely was not his day.

“In case you having a bad day ”

The people of Mzansi laugh hard at the man’s failed theft attempt

Not tonight, my man. Mzansi citizens laughed at the thief’s failure, claiming he should stick to a nine to five because stealing clearly isn’t his strength, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@SisMokgaetje said:

“He was taking chances this one ”

@Elsie_Mqwathi said:

“It clearly wasn't his day”

@Muzlam41 said:

“Nah! Being a thief is not his thing he should quit while he can still stand up cos next time he might be crippled or lose his life”

@Jakarandajim said:

“In my house we call it the Blinde sambok lekker.”

@richie_nhlapo said:

