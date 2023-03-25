A video of a baby getting a full face beat done has sparked outrage from social media users who said she is still too young

The trending video showed the beautiful baby girl getting her eyebrows and face done professionally

Many urged the mother to stop applying dangerous substances to her baby's face until she is a bit older

Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a mother who allowed her baby girl to get make-up done.

Social media users react to viral videos of a baby getting a full face beat. Image: @active_mamaz

The viral video posted on Instagram by @active_mamaz shows the tiny tot who seems to be less than a year old getting her eyebrows done and later showing the full look.

Mom heavily blasted after applying makeup on young baby's face

Social media users criticised the mother for applying makeup on her baby. Many said the mother should have known that makeup products could be dangerous and may end up damaging her young baby's skin.

@sophiaarashid18 wrote:

"Children have their natural beauty. Now, what are those make-ups for? The skin is still soft."

@lee_sonbae said:

"It does not concern us at all, let us stop gossip and ignorance. Let us leave it to the one who entered the labour."

@being_zii wrote:

"After waiting for a baby girl for 60 years she got her now."

@suguta_suguta commented:

"Stop stressing your brains, sometimes a person is just enjoying beautifying a child and then wiping them out, they are our dolls... Then when you don't have the money you stress your brain on small things..."

@the_riisa noted:

"Me after having 4 baby boys... You will regret I tell you ."

