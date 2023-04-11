Chogtaa, a lovely child model from Ghana with the Afi Antonio Foundation, has clocked seven years old

The lovely kid, who has coloured eyes due to Waardenburg Syndrome, turned a new age on Saturday, April 8

Afi Antonio, a Ghanaian philanthropist, released stunning pictures of the youngster, which attracted compliments from online users

A beautiful Ghanaian child model, Chogtaa, marked her seventh birthday with breathtaking pictures shared on social media.

The charming images of the princess were posted on Facebook by the founder of the Afi Antonio Foundation.

Chogtaa beams in multiple outfits

In the post spotted by Briefly News on the Instagram account of the charity founder, Afi Antonio, the child beamed with a smile.

A Ghanaian girl with blue eyes celebrates her seventh birthday. Photo credit: afiantonio.

Source: UGC

Chogtaa, who turned seven on Saturday, had his growth stages highlighted by the fantastic pictures.

"Remember our beautiful princess Chogtaa? She's seven years old today. Grow in wisdom, our supermodel. May God's blessings never cease in your life, and may you be a blessing to many. Auntie loves you plenty,'' the caption read.

Briefly News reported that Chogtaa lives with Waardenburg Syndrome, characterised by coloured eyes and the inability to hear in both ears.

See the post below with the beautiful birthday pictures of the seven-year-old model:

Reactions to photos of Chogtaa

Daniel M Lee Selormey asked:

"Can I get the chance to have a shoot with her on my project? Afi Antonio."

Ruth Ethel Samson reacted:

"Happy birthday."

Efo Kofi Worlanyo said:

"I dey feel her eyes ruff. Happy, glorious birthday honey."

Asare Lizabeth commented:

"Happy, glorious birthday, beautiful."

Sandra Brenda Owusu posted:

"She's growing gracefully. Happy birthday to her."

Fiifi Blankson posted:

"Blessed birthday, Lil angel."

Prince Kerem Kobe said:

"The eyes, Damsel."

