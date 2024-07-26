Scorpion Kings Set to Headline at 947 Joburg Day, Fans Excited: “I Just Know It’s Going to Be Epic”
- Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings will be headlining the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day in September
- The radio station announced that Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa will be playing at the festival on Saturday, 7 September 2024
- Many fans and followers of the festival were excited that the amapiano duo will be headlining at the festival
The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back with a bang, and one of the artists in the lineup was announced.
Scorpion Kings set to perform at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day
The Galaxy 947 Joburg Day Festival is set to rock many of its fans and supporters this year after the South African rapper Nadia Nakai gave a stellar performance on stage in 2023.
Recently, the radio station announced on their Instagram page that the Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings will be headlining the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on Saturday, 7 September 2024, at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.
They wrote:
"Gather your friends & family for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay.🎤 @kabelomotha_ + @djmaphorisa = Scorpion Kings. You don't want to miss out!"
See the post below:
Twitter (X) user @_ThatoN also posted about it and wrote:
"947 Joburg Day is back and it’s back with a BANG. Clear your calendar for the 7th of September because we are going to #Galaxy947JoburgDay besties. We going to see Scorpion Kings live."
See the post below:
Netizens excited to see Scorpion Kings live at Galaxy 947 Joburg day
Fans are excited to see their favourite artists perform at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day:
@Kamogelo_MN wrote:
"It’s gonna go UP! #GalaxyZStudio #Galaxy947JoburgDay."
@Teiigh_Em said:
"I just know it's going to be epic. #Galaxy947JoburgDay #GalaxyZStudio."
@Tsholofelo_le shared:
"Date saved let me get tickets #Galaxy947JoburgDay #GalaxyZStudio."
@kabiwinter commented:
"Seeing my faves live on a sunny day is something i never thought i need this coming spring."
Nadia Nakai on concerns after viral posts
Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai fans can breathe a massive sigh of relief as the rapper clarified that she is not going to harm herself.
According to Daily Sun, Nadia said she is okay and has been taking it easy. This was after concerns mounted on the state of her mental health after her tweets.
