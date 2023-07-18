Concerns mounted after Nadia Nakai tweeted about missing AKA and reminiscing about his smile

This was after she stated that she does not fear death anymore because that would mean meeting AKA in the afterlife

The rapper has clarified that she is fine and is not suicidal, but she just wanted to open up with people

Nadia Nakai fans can breathe a massive sigh of relief as the rapper clarified that she is not suicidal.

Nadia Nakai addressed the viral posts where she spoke about missing AKA. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia assures fans that she is fine and is not suicidal

According to Daily Sun, Nadia said she is okay and has been taking it easy. This was after concerns mounted on the state of her mental health after her tweets.

"I'm just sharing my thoughts about him and how we will meet up in the afterlife. I'm not suicidal at all, and I have been taking it easy so far."

In addition to that, Nadia also revealed that she has been attending counselling sessions, which have aided her healing progress.

Bragga is thankful for the support the Megacy has shown her

Nadia has been comforted dearly by many AKA fans, called the Megacy. They shared words of comfort to her since day one, and she is very grateful for them.

She highlighted the importance of surrounding yourself with people who will help you in healing.

As part of her healing journey, Nadia found solace in making music, and she said she has been performing and even shot a music video.

Nadia says she does not fear death because she will meet AKA in the afterlife

In a deleted tweet, Nadia said:

“I miss him so much. I don’t fear death anymore because I know I might see him… nothing wrong with that. That smile? I can actually go hey.”

She even asked netizens what is South Africa without AKA.

Nadia speaks on missing AKA months after his untimely death

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai remembered AKA after his death in February.

The rapper was gunned down in Durban along with his friend Tibz.

She spoke about him often during that time, and when it was four months since the incident, she took to Twitter to vent.

