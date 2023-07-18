Boity Thulo has revealed that another season of her popular reality television show Own Your Throne is in production

The rapper said she will use her platforms to address the rumours about her that have been trending on social media

Boity has been making headlines following her public altercation with radio personality Bujy Bikwa and her breakup with Anton

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Boity Thulo has confirmed that she is currently working on another season of Own Your Throne. The rapper said her fans should look forward to getting close up and personal with her.

Boity Thulo has confirmed that she is working on 'Own Your Throne' Season 2. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo promises to open up on Own Your Throne Season 2

The rapper who has been in the media a lot lately said she wants to give her side of the story. Boity has been trending on social media but she never addresses the rumours.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Boity said she wants to open up on her own platforms and clear the air on all the rumours about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The star trended following her altercation with Bujy Bikwa which resulted in her allegedly being attacked with a bottle. She also made headlines after breaking up with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha. She said:

"I am working on the reality show. That is coming for sure. I can finally say that. I haven't been sure for a while but now I am sure. I'm an advocate for speaking out, being honest, and letting people in because I am in control of the narrative."

Boity Thulo on speaking out on her own platforms

Boity Thulo waited a long time to finally address the rumours about her. The reality TV star said she wanted to chat about everything in her own time and using her platforms.

"At my own time, I will have a conversation, and I want to address everything on my own platforms and in spaces where I control the narrative. Anything people have questions about regarding anything."

Boity Thulo shares details about her breast reduction surgery, says she doesn’t regret going under the knife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is all about transparency with her fans. The Bakae rapper recently revealed that she went under the knife to have her breasts reduced.

Celebrities are going under the knife to get the perfect figure. Some have had BBL surgeries, and others have had liposuctions and breast reduction or increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News