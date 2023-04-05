Award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo recently showed the scar she got on her face following the altercation with Bujy Bikwa

The star's fans came out guns blazing at the media and radio personality for causing permanent damage to their fav's beautiful face

Bujy recently opened up about how he is being sidelined in the entertainment industry after he attacked the reality TV star

Bujy Bikwa was put on the firing line after fans caught a glimpse of rapper Boity Thulo's scar. Many concluded that the mark on Boity Thulo's face was from her altercation with Bujy Bikwa sometime ago.

Boity Thulo's fans attack Bujy Bikwa after getting glimpse of star's scar

Everyone knows about Boity and Bujy's altercation that caused a stir on social media. The stars reportedly had a misunderstanding, and Bujy attacked Boity with a wine bottle.

Many got to see a close-up picture of the Bakae rapper's scar in snaps that popular Botswana singer and TikTok star William Last shared. Reacting to the posts, peeps said Bujy should be jailed for what he did to Boity's face.

@Queen_Tsholo8 said:

"Why is Bujy not arrested after doing this to ngwane mong?"

@Anto_Modise added:

"I can't stop seeing it now. Bujy really deserves everything he's going through."

@Sma_dzadza noted:

"Bujy tried to ruin boity's face, our girl is still beautiful. They must cancel lomgxushu nobubi mthakashana."

@Mavundla__ commented:

"Bujy almost ruined Boity's face‍."

Bujy Bikwa issues heartfelt apology after assaulting Boity Thulo: "I should have handled things differently"

In more news about Bujy and Boity's drama, Briefly News reported that radio personality Bujy Bikwa feels he is being sidelined and ignored in the showbiz industry due to her beef with rapper Boity Thulo.

Bujy was heavily blasted following reports that he had attacked Boity with a champagne bottle sometime last year.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the former Metro FM presenter said he regrets attacking the actress and wishes to issue a heartfelt apology to the star. Bujy noted that he has tried reaching out to the Bakae rapper to iron things out, but she wants nothing to do with him.

