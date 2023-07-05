Boity Thulo has shared more details about her breast reduction surgery by sharing a glimpse of her journey

The rapper said she is glad she had the surgery done because it benefits her in more ways than one

The star's followers flooded her timeline with comments about their own experiences, others said they wished to have the same procedure done

Boity Thulo is all about transparency with her fans. The Bakae rapper recently revealed that she currently went under the knife to have her breasts reduced.

Boity Thulo has revealed that she had breast reduction surgery. Image: @boity

Boity reveals she had a breast reduction surgery

Celebrities are going under the knife to get the perfect figure. Some have had BBL surgeries, and others have had liposuctions and breast reduction or increase.

Some fans are open about their journeys while others keep their experiences top secret. Boity Thulo recently shared her experience with her followers. The media personality said she had the surgery done on 28 February 2023 and has healed well.

She lauded her doctor for exceeding her expectations. The rapper also admitted that she does not regret the decision because it has made her life easier. She wrote:

"4 months ago on the 28th of Feb, I decided to take the plunge and do a procedure that benefitted me in more ways than I thought it would. A mastopexy which is a breast reduction and lift.

"This is a post to thank Dr Bruce not only for his incredible work but for his care and compassion throughout the healing process…from random calls of me stressing to taking out the time to go the extra mile regardless of what I felt I needed in order to give me peace of mind."

Boity Thulo's fans laud her for opening up about her breast reduction surgery

Social media users had nothing but respect for Boity Thulo following her honesty. Many also shared their experiences from the surgery, others said they are considering getting the same surgery done.

@dimplegoddess_98 said:

"One day that'll be me... because wow these big girlies ain't fun..."

@plumiah_02 added:

"You are brave. Although I can’t help but think that you and Doc look GOOD together in that first pic. Get it? "

@ndlovukazi_mash wrote:

"I had reduced mine 10 yrs ago and I still feel good and no regrets. My health is way better now."

@thabile_makoaba commented:

"Did mine 5 days ago and I could cry, the weight off my shoulders is amazing"

@mj_mohale said:

"I’m struggling with large breast and how to feel good about myself, they do affect how you feel as they affect what you can wear. The price has been my biggest hurdle but I have to. Bras have dug craters in shoulders. Thank you for posting this."

