Award-winning actress Linda Mtoba has sparked speculations that she went under the knife

A video shared by a popular gossip page shows an 'after' look of Linda, and then they showed a 'before' image that convinced fans she did get a BBL

Should the rumours be true, Linda joins a list of local A-List celebs who had a BBL and some who did but denied it

Fans of Linda Mtoba are convinced that she got a BBL after a recent clip of hers on Instagram.

Linda Mtoba is rumoured to have gone under the knife and gotten herself a BBL. Image: @linda_mtoba

One of Mzansi's most beautiful faces on television had tongues wagging following the clip she shared online.

Did Linda Mtoba get a BBL?

Linda Mtoba is rumoured to have done surgery after a popular gossip page @Mapephandaba shared a short video of her showing off her body.

The actress has been hitting the gym more often and always shares pictures or clips from her sessions.

She had completed one of her sessions in the video shared by the gossip page.

Fans weigh in on the BBL speculation

Netizens are on the fence about this speculation. Peeps have defended the actress, saying she is an active gym member, so she naturally achieved her banging body.

@moroba.hambira said:

"I would be so embarrassed by that before pic. God isn't fair."

@nobubu_2cee said:

"No way I refuse to believe that’s her before, yoh."

@zeeblackpearl replied

“She did well. It deserved a BBL, just like mine. The only difference is she has money for it.”

@cleo_gigi_ said:

"Looks like gym work."

@soullyfentertainment said:

"She is fu*king gorgeous."

@preciousflo said:

"She’s a heatto."

@fatimakadweba said:

"Beautiful."

@charmaine_nondondoloza21 said:

"She's been hitting the gym. Hard Futhi. Been seeing her stories."

Linda opens up about the struggles of accepting her body after giving birth

According to TshisaLIVE, Linda Mtoba got candid about experiencing an identity crisis after the birth of her daughter.

She said that fitting into her old clothes was challenging for her.

“I’d have days where I’d cry trying to get dressed because my favourite pieces didn’t look flattering. The dresses or jeans that did what they needed to do just didn't.”

In another tweet, she said:

“It’s lonely. Because you feel no-one could possibly understand. You’re upset because your jeans don’t fit. You have a beautiful healthy baby. Look on the bright side. So you keep quiet. Wanting to scream 'I too matter'.

Mihlalli sparks BBL rumours after sharing IG clip

In previous Briefly News, influencer Mihlali Ndamase had people talking after she shared a video of her showing off her behind.

She sparked BBL rumours, but some fans defended her, saying she has always been a thick girl.

