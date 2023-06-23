A 2-year-old from the Eastern Cape is making waves and stealing hearts with her fiery attitude and thought-provoking TikTok videos

With a feisty personality that shines through, this little dynamo has become an internet sensation

Mzansi peeps can't help but be captivated by her charm, feisty attitude, intelligence, and sheer adorableness

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Eastern Cape toddler trends for cute reaction to being on TikTok. Images: @simam_mata/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the Eastern Cape, the cutest 2-year-old from Port Alfred has taken TikTok by storm with her feisty attitude.

Eastern Cape toddler's fiery attitude makes her trend on TikTok

With every TikTok post, Luphawo Nelo showcases a fiery attitude that leaves viewers in awe. Luphawo fearlessly expresses her thoughts and does it in the most adorable way. She was unphased by him telling her people thought she was cute. The little girl's brother Simamkele Nelo uploaded the videos on social media to show netizens how clever and feisty his baby sister can be.

He says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I decided to put her on TikTok because I’m fond of her and definitely feel like she could entertain and bring joy to others.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi falls head over heels for Eastern Cape's 2-year-old TikTok star

People around the country have fallen head over heels for this young prodigy, and the video of her feisty attitude and unique thinking has become a hit. Thousands of viewers can't resist the charm of this 2-year-old dynamo.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts about her adorable expressions:

@Edwardyeko_2503 said:

"uphambene wena" and the walk did the things . You've just gained a follower. Please do one for me."

@MaLeejoy commnted:

"Home affairs ID yakhe iready lo."

@Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke said:

"Do we provide her unnecessary stress thina?"

@Miranda Mpolweni commented:

“Bayadika."

@user5 said:

"If being a strict auntie was a person."

@Sonia G from S.A commented:

"Her face when she said "Bayadika"

2-year-old wows with perfect ABCs singing skills and unique personality, touching hearts across South Africa

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a 2-year-old girl from Springs, Gauteng, taking TikTok by storm with her feisty personality and love for learning.

The bond between her mother and little brother also makes this little girl stand out.

Mzansi peeps love the toddler's personality and flooded the comments with nothing but praise for the baby, who is so intelligent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News