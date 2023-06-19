Nota Baloyi is living his best life in New York and took to social media to share how he spent Father's Day

The music executive posted pictures with a mystery woman, which sparked speculation that he's finally moved on

Nota boasted about being self-sufficient and not having a broke woman asking him for an allowance

Nota Baloyi posted pictures of his time in New York. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is one media personality who does not mince his words and has become infamous for his sharp tongue.

He recently gave his followers a sneak peek of his travels to the US and posted several pictures and a video looking cosy with a gorgeous woman.

Nota Baloyi encourages men to be independent

The music exec going through a nasty divorce gushed about his newfound freedom after posting the mystery woman on Twitter. The spicy tweet seemed like a diss to his estranged wife and Afro Jazz musician Berita.

"Life is great when you can enjoy your money without some broke woman demanding wife allowance. My brothers, there’s nothing more empowering than being self-sufficient and being in a position to take care of your loved ones. Once you get here, leave your mark on humanity doing good!"

See the tweets below:

Twitter users divided over Nota's female companion

Nota followers reacted to his tweets with mixed reactions, with some saying the woman was an upgrade from Berita and others saying he fumbled.

@VusiWealthsmith posted:

"That Ethiopian lady.❤️"

@shinobey_sa asked:

"Do they know that you are a lunatic?"

@alpha01fx added:

"There she is again."

@ChrisExcel102 mentioned:

"My Goat is looking healthy. Single life."

@Mbuso_Wenkosi wrote:

"She's still gonna leave you. Akekho umfazi ongamela uhlanya olunjengawe. Even if her country doesn't have food."

@ace_anele tweeted:

"Not as beautiful as your wife."

@Gavin_annora added:

"My GOAT, we can't trust women ever again. Please steal her business ideas during the talking phase."

@Raps56230155 commented:

"Downgrade, not even close to what you had."

Source: Briefly News