Loyiso Gijana, affectionately known as Lloyiso, has announced two American performances in June

The singer has shared the dates as well as more information on ticket sales, and fans are stoked

This is just another one of Lloyiso's major career moves, as his hit single Speak, was featured on All American

Lloyiso has announced that he will perform in two American cities in June. Image: lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

Loyiso Gijana, who goes by the stage name Lloyiso, will perform in New York and Los Angeles in June.

The excited singer shared his dates and ticket prices, and the reception was amazing.

Lloyiso to take over New York City and Los Angeles

According to EWN The Speak hitmaker will be performing in New York City on 13 June at the Mercury Lounge and then in Los Angeles on 22 June at Hotel Cafe.

"NY & LA! I’m so excited to announce my upcoming shows. Tickets for NY are on sale now at the link in my bio. LA goes on sale Monday. Can’t wait to see you."

Fans cannot wait for Lloyiso to perform

Fans of Lloyiso expressed excitement that the singer will be touching down in their city.

@jennisuzuki said:

"Coming to America, wish you were here in SF bayarea! #loveyourmusic."

@thedidiness said:

"Ticket secured!"

@y.e.n.d.y.s shared:

"I am crying. I can’t make those dates; I'm on the east coast. PLEASE SCHEDULE more dates to come to my direction WE LOVE YOU !!"

@leratoshadare said:

"The venues are going to be ablaze with your beautiful Voice!!!!!"

@ayandamachopi said:

"From S.A to the world! Love to see it"

@mrhudson said:

"Iconic."

@phambam_ shared:

"Yes come to SF please! You won't be too far from the Bay! "

@abrandnewwoman said:

"Got my tickets hyped as hell!!!"

@niphiwe_s said:

"Next time, please come to Europe."

Lloyiso's superstardom is on the rise

The RnB superstar believes he is about to be a big international superstar and wants Mzansi to back him.

After his song got featured on the American series All American, he said:

"SA, I need you guys to back me because I'm about to be the biggest artist in the world."

