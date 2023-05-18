South African artist Lloyiso is facing online trolling after responding to a fan's compliment with a controversial statement

Fans debated Lloyiso's reaction, with some pointing out his previous admiration for Sam Smith, who he was likened to

Some fans called for understanding and not taking the situation too seriously amid the controversy

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lloyiso faced backlash for his unsavoury response to a fan who likened him to Sam Smith. Images: @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Instagram

South African artist Lloyiso recently became the subject of online trolling after he responded to a fan's compliment with a controversial statement.

Lloyiso trolled for his reaction to a fan's compliment

This incident sparked a heated debate among his fans. Some are pointing out Lloyiso's previous admiration for Sam Smith, while others are defending the artist's reaction and urging others not to take the situation too seriously.

It all started when a fan responded to LLoyiso's initial tweet in which the singer reacted to receiving a shout-out from Chris Brown. @kohnthechairman praised Lloyiso by comparing him to the popular British singer Sam Smith. The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"@Lloyiso_rsa is like the African Sam Smith."

In response, Lloyiso replied:

"I'm gonna block you."

Some supporters defended Lloyiso's reaction while others expressed disappointment

This seemingly defensive and negative reaction caught the attention of his fans and triggered a wave of online trolling.

@fraudfemme said:

"U-strict mos wena doll."

@MissManjo commented:

"I can't be the only one that sees this as a compliment."

@ActionSA777 said:

"Loyiso, you are loved. Don't be that guy, please. Don't let fame get to your head, the comment came from a good place. It's not that deep. Relax, please."

@mbuleloxinana said:

"If small things have the power to disturb you, then who you think you are is exactly that: Small. Worse, this isn't something to be mad of. Sukaphazanyiswa nazizinto ezifana nezi mfana. Don't take life too seriously man."

@2obany_M said:

"The inferiority complex has people juxtaposing instead of elevating one into a similar statue. A comparison that seeks to belittle cometh not from an innocuous place. Not when a geographical term is used to infer something less than the original - although Africa is not lesser than."

Lloyiso Gijana explains why he’s charging R200K for weddings, Mzansi in disbelief: “We will download and play”

In a previous story, Briefly News reported on Lloyiso Gijana's exorbitant booking fee.

Lloyiso Gijana is the man that he thinks he is. The talented singer charges a whopping R200 000 to perform at weddings in Mzansi.

The South African star, who is signed to the international record label, Republic Records, explained why he charges so much when singing at Mzansi weddings, reports TshisaLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News