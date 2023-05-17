Lloyiso failed to keep calm after he was shown love by international superstar Chris Brown on social media

Breezy took to his Instagram stories to share the South African singer's single Run from the debut EP, Seasons

Lloyiso's fans also took to social media platforms to celebrate the former Idols SA contestant's recognition

Lloyiso has been on a major winning streak after his appearance on Idols SA at just 16 years. The singer has been growing from strength to strength and giving fans international standard music.

Lloyiso has reacted after Chris Brown reposted his song 'Run' on Instagram. Image: @lloyiso_rsa and Getty Images

Lloyiso reacts after getting a shoutout from Chris Brown

It's not every day that you see South African stars getting recognition from international stars. Mzansi recently jumped with joy when award-winning American star Chris Brown showed some love to Lloyiso Gijana.

According to ZAlebs, the With You singer seemingly approved of Lloyiso's latest single Run from his debut EP, Seasons by sharing it on his Instagram stories.

The former Idols SA contestant could keep calm following the recognition. He took to Twitter to react to the shoutout from Chris Brown saying it was an amazing feeling. He wrote:

"Honestly such a great feeling!!"

Lloyiso's followers congratulate singer after getting some love from Chris Brown

Lloyiso is making a mark on the local and international music scenes. TimesLIVE reported that the star worked with Earwulf and internationally acclaimed producers Mr Hudson and Stargate.

Reacting to Chris Brown's post, many said they love to see their fav getting the recognition he deserves.

@kohnthechairman commented:

"@Lloyiso_rsa is like the African Sam Smith."

@sbokhuzy said:

"The talent is too much!! ."

