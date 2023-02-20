South Africans are still sympathising with DJ Zinhle and the Forbes family following AKA's gruesome murder

Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa added to the long list of celebrities who sent heartwarming tributes to AKA's family and loved ones

The star shared a lengthy prayer for AKA's seven-year-old daughter Kairo and his ex-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes to AKA's family following the rapper's death.

'Idols SA' winner Yanga Sobetwa posted a touching prayer for DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes following AKA's death. Image: @kairo.forbes and @yanga_sobetwa.

Source: Instagram

AKA was murdered alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in front of Wish restaurant in Durban on February 10.

Yanga Sobetwa prays for Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle

Taking to her Instagram page, Idols SA Season 14 winner Yanga Sobetwa poured her soul out in an emotional prayer to the Forbes family, particularly Kairo and DJ Zinhle.

"My prayer for Kairo and the Forbes family: Holy Spirit, our Advocate and our Comforter, do a work only You can do. It won’t make sense and it may never, but Jesus I pray for peace that surpasses all human understanding. Lord I believe You will guide Zinhle and be a Father to Kairo, I pray that You cover her with Your love, Your truth."

According to TimesLIVE, Yanga also spoke about how many children grow up without fathers because of the high crime rate. She wrote:

"I don’t even know what to say. My heart is heavy and disappointed in the happenings of this word. So many children grow up with no fathers due to teenage pregnancy but a huge amount of those who have responsible fathers have them taken away (killed ) what an evil world!"

Cassper Nyovest dragged on Twitter for giving AKA flowers after his death and posting about memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest tweeting about AKA's memorial service rubbed people the wrong way even though he didn't attend.

The Siyathandana rapper took some heat on social media after he replied to a tweet about AKA's father, Tony Forbes and some people were not impressed.

A video of Tony vibing to his son's song at the memorial service was posted on Twitter by @jonesmzizi.

Source: Briefly News