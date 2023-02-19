DJ Zinhle begged South Africans to keep her daughter Kairo Forbes in their prayers as she mourns her father AKA

Her plea was posted on Instagram after the rapper was ruthlessly killed in Durban over a week ago

Mzansi people on social media showered Zinhle and her daughter with love, praise and comforting messages

DJ Zinhle asked people to keep praying for her daughter Kairo Forbes. Image: @DJZinhle and @joy_zelda

DJ Zinhle has not said much since the death of her ex-boyfriend and father of her baby Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

AKA was gunned down with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane by unknown gunmen over a week ago outside a restaurant in Durban.

DJ Zinhle asks her Instagram followers to pray for Kairo Forbes

Zinhle has been paying tribute to the late rapper through pictures posted on her Instagram Stories.

The snaps were mostly of AKA and their daughter Kairo Forbes, his mom Lynn Forbes and she posted some pics of AKA and his rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

The only time she penned a message was when she updated her followers about Kairo's emotional well-being. Zinhle asked people to keep her daughter in their prayers, reported TimeLIVE.

"I am holding Kairo's hand throughout, thank you for your messages. Please don't stop praying for my child. God bless you."

SA social media users react to DJ Zinhle's prayer request

Julie Nakin said:

"You are the best mom ever for your daughter. So proud of you. Blessings❤️"

Celeste Wagenaar stated:

"You and Kairo will always be in my prayers, God is with you."

Shibambo Ndirenda posted:

"I'm giving you your flowers because you're the best mom.❤️"

Shoki Marule shared:

"We will remember her in our prayers No weapon formed against her shall prosper. May the good Lord grant you a long healthy life to watch her grow."

Busisiwe Masimula wrote:

"You are the best mom and may the Lord give you the strength to continue raising her and support her emotional."

