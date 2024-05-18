Funeral arrangements are underway for the construction workers who died in the George building collapse

Burial services company Avbob is assisting 25 families to help repatriate their loved ones remains to their respective countries

The South African funeral home has offered to bury the victims of the George building collapse at no charge

Avbob has stepped in to help the families of the construction workers who died in a building collapse in George. Images: @MrCow_man

GEORGE - Funeral arrangements are underway for the victims of the George building collapse.

Avbob offers free funerals.

According to eNCA, Avbob, a burial services company, assists 25 families in repatriating the bodies of their loved ones to countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique.

The South African funeral home has offered to bury the victims of the George building collapse at no charge.

Avbob spokesperson Gert Niehaus confirmed that they have received 25 deceased workers at their premises and will handle all the funerals in South Africa for free.

Niehaus said:

"Traveling costs will be the family's responsibility. For foreign cases, we will supply coffins, perform embalming, and prepare all necessary documentation for families to transport their loved ones across the border. The transport costs will be their responsibility, but Avbob will offer special prices for transport within South Africa and across borders."

On Thursday afternoon, the funeral home conducted a cultural ceremony by taking another body to the site. So far, 33 people have been confirmed dead, with the death toll expected to rise, as 19 people are still unaccounted for.

What you need to know about the George Building Collapse:

The apartment building on Victoria Street in George collapsed on Monday while still under construction.

Eighty-one workers were on the site at the time of the collapse, and 19 workers are still unaccounted for.

During the incident, cleaners, painters, and construction workers were on-site.

Search and rescue teams have not yet written the George operation off as they look for the remaining workers.

South Africans send love

The collapse of the building sent shock waves throughout the country. Many have called for justice and held those in charge of the development to be held accountable.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Clive Mhlanga shared:

"Mckeinze must be having chest pains."

@Pape Moloantoa commented:

"Contractor must go straight to jail no discussions."

@Theuns Kotzé said:

"Then you have the inspectors to blame...they have to inspect the foundation and sign it off that it is in accordance with the building requirements."

@Frida Collage expressed:

"I still believe construction mafia to blame here."

@Sam commented:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Source: Briefly News