Operation Vala Umgodi in the Northern Cape led to the arrest of 35 suspects over the weekend for illegal mining and immigration violations

The operation targeted the Bontekoe informal settlement and Koiingnaas mine, resulting in arrests of individuals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, including one with unpolished diamonds

Authorities have seized illegal mining implements and are committed to intensifying efforts to eradicate these activities

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The operation targeted the Bontekoe informal settlement and Koiingnaas mine, resulting in arrests of individuals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Images: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Operation Vala Umgodi has made significant strides in combating illegal mining and immigration violations in the Northern Cape.

Over the weekend, 35 suspects were arrested during coordinated operations on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Police continue operation

The operations were concentrated in the Namakwa District, where law enforcement officers targeted the Bontekoe informal settlement mining area.

This led to the arrest of 27 individuals, primarily nationals of Lesotho and Zimbabwe, aged between 20 and 49.

These individuals were detained for illegal mining activities and violations of immigration statutes.

See the post on X below:

Zama Zamas caught in the mine

During the crackdown, mine security alerted the team to unauthorised individuals on the premises of the Koiingnaas mine.

The authorities promptly responded, resulting in the arrest of a 24-year-old Zimbabwean male found in possession of unpolished diamonds.

The operation extended to the Frances Baard District in Kimberley, where seven more suspects were apprehended.

The arrested individuals, who ranged in age from 24 to 54, included nationals from Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

They were charged with contraventions related to illicit mining and immigration laws.

More suspects arrested

In addition to these arrests, the team successfully traced and apprehended three wanted suspects, aged 22, 27, and 38, who had been evading authorities.

Throughout the operation, several illegal mining implements were confiscated, highlighting the scale and organisation of these illicit activities.

All 35 suspects are set to appear in court soon to face charges related to their alleged crimes.

The Northern Cape police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts to eradicate illegal mining in the region.

Authorities emphasise that operations like Vala Umgodi are crucial in curbing illegal activities that pose significant economic and environmental threats.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Mabena said the success of Operation Vala Umgodi demonstrates their unwavering dedication to tackling illegal mining and associated crimes.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who break the law are brought to justice."

Police continue to clamp down on Zama Zamas after one was found with uncut diamonds

Briefly News reported that police have intensified efforts against Zama Zamas in a nationwide crackdown on illegal mining.

A 21-year-old Lesotho national was arrested on 18 June for allegedly possessing uncut diamonds during a vehicle checkpoint inspection in Kleinsee.

The suspect, who lacked proper documentation, remains in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News