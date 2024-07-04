Tembisa SAPS conducted #OperationShanela, resulting in the arrest of two illegal immigrants

The police also closed two illegal shebeens and seizure of 459,000 litres of alcohol

Social media reactions varied, with calls for stricter laws, praise for SAPS efforts, and debates on immigration policies, reflecting diverse public opinions

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Gauteng police confiscated alcohol and closed down shebeens in Tembisa. Images: @SAPoliceService.

Two illegal immigrants, aged 18 and 26 years, were apprehended during the operation dubbed #OperationShanela.

Alongside these arrests, authorities also shut down two illegal shebeens operating in the area.

During the operation, which targeted various illicit activities, SAPS seized a staggering 459,000 litres of alcohol, highlighting the extent of the illegal trade flourishing within the community.

Law and order in Tembisa

This intervention marks a critical step in the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in Tembisa and to protect the community from the harmful effects of illegal alcohol distribution.

The arrests and closures have sparked discussion on social media platforms, with users expressing various opinions.

Netizens call for stricter laws in the country

@The_patriotic90 remarked:

"Go to any country and pull this nonsense as a foreigner you’ll see what will happen to you"

@MandzaMyengs commented:

"Hay man. Who's training Maphoyisa these days? I'm just sensing some change. Senzo must keep up the tempo."

Meanwhile, @LouisChanguion called for a reevaluation of immigration policies, stating:

"Minister of Home Affairs needs to look at reality rather than putting the interest of foreigners above legal citizens."

@Mankaswa thanked the police for their work:

"Thank you SAPS."

