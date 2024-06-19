The Western Cape police seized illegal liquor worth R450,000 in Strand and arrested a 48-year-old Chinese national for dealing in counterfeit goods and violating the Liquor Act

This operation highlights ongoing efforts to combat economic crimes impacting South Africa's economy

Authorities urge public cooperation in reporting suspicious activities related to counterfeit goods

Reitumetse Makwea

The Provincial Counterfeit Illicit and Contraband Goods Task Team seized R450,000 worth of illegal alcohol. Images: @_ArriveAlive.

Source: Twitter

The Western Cape Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team has seized illicit liquor valued at approximately R450,000 in Strand.

The police arrested a 48-year-old Chinese national on charges related to dealing in counterfeit, illicit and illegal goods as well as the contravention of the Liquor Act 50/2003.

This operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat economic crimes that detrimentally impact South Africa's economy.

The operation took place on 17 June 2024 at around 1pm.

See the post on X below:

Illegal liquor outlet busted

Acting on a tip-off, Provincial Counterfeit Illicit and Contraband Goods Task Team members conducted a targeted search at a liquor outlet located on Abbeglen Street in the Strand policing precinct.

In a statement, ArriveAlive noted that the search revealed a substantial stock of liquor that failed to meet legal sale requirements, leading to immediate confiscation.

Authorities estimate the street value of the seized liquor to be around R450,000.

The raid culminated in the arrest of a 48-year-old Chinese national, who now faces charges related to dealing in counterfeit, illicit and illegal goods, alongside violations of the Liquor Act 50/2003.

The suspect is in custody and scheduled to appear in the Strand Magistrate's Court following formal charges.

Economic impact and ongoing efforts

The task team spokesperson said that the illegal trading of counterfeit goods, including illicit liquor, poses a significant threat to South Africa’s economy.

It undermines legitimate businesses, reduces tax revenue and poses health risks to consumers. The Western Cape Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team remains committed to tackling this issue head-on.

"The seizure of such a large quantity of illicit liquor is a testament to the vigilance and dedication of our task team. We will continue to pursue and dismantle operations that flout the law and endanger public health."

R3 billion worth of counterfeit products burned by SAPS

Briefly News reported that South Africa was reportedly getting an influx of fake products sold as the real thing to consumers.

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa's CEO, Zinhle Tyikwe, gave a speech detailing the severity of the problem.

Online users shared their opinions on the trend of fake produce which is common in areas such as Gauteng.

