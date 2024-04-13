Burgersfort police intercepted a Toyota Hilux bakkie carrying a significant amount of dagga valued at approximately R3.5 million on the R37 road

The police confiscated 13 bales and 46 plastic bags of dagga, amounting to approximately 711 kg

Police say the vehicle reportedly travelled from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga province to deliver the dagga in Burgersfort when it was stopped

Police in Burgersfort in Limpopo have confiscated dagga worth more than R3 million.

SAPS make drug bust

According to the SABC, Police say the vehicle was reportedly travelling from Lydenburg in Mpumalanga province to deliver the dagga in Burgersfort when it was stopped.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said:

“The major drug bust was made during a routine roadblock conducted jointly with the members of the local farm watch.”

The driver of the vehicle tried to escape, but police gave chase. When he couldn't escape, he left the car and ran away.

After checking more, police found the vehicle had 13 bales and 46 bags of dagga, weighing about 711kg, sealed tightly with a compressor. The car has been taken into investigation.

Mzansi weigh in

@Ujulodosi shared:

"But dagga never caused either any public violence or car accidents. It's just how our poor people enjoy nature and make ends meet."

@BlackHeartMan5 commented:

"Nna ke kgopela plastic e one fela please... just for myself alone."

@mohwatsekeng Faras said:

"Nothing wrong to sell dagga e unemployment rate."

@Glen Toli explained:

"The same harmless dagga that was legalised moons ago is the one they are still running after; when will they go after? Nyaope, that is killing the youth of SA."

@Precious Mvelo Macingwane Mxhego said:

"That dagga is already sold to Capetown buyers."

@Kerryn Bonginkosi applauded:

"Good work from the police officers. We have our business owners who sell dagga legally."

@shireletso Johannes commented:

"I still want to see where exactly it will end up."

Foreign suspect arrested in R200M drug bust

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the SAPS had arrested a foreign national suspect in an R200M crystal meth-making products bust in Douglasdale.

South Africans have expressed outrage on Facebook, blaming the government for negligence towards foreign nationals involved in the drug trade.

Comments on the bust range from praise for the police to accusations of corruption and drug redistribution by high-ranking officials.

