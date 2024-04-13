The family of Luke Fleurs say they have forgiven the killers of their son, who was shot dead during a hijacking

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the Kaizer Chiefs player's murder and have appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate court

Fleurs was hijacked and shot dead in cold blood at a petrol station in Honey Dew on the 3rd of April

Luke Fleurs' father, Theo, says they have forgiven their son's killers but want justice for him. Images: @LukeFleurs and @namzo24

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs have forgiven the alleged killers of their son but want justice for the footballer.

Luke Fleurs family want justice

Luke's father, Theo, attended the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday for the brief appearance of six men arrested in connection with his son's murder.

According to TimesLIVE, the Kaizer Chiefs player's dad said:

"They have their life ahead of them, and it was hard to hear they found weapons and ammunition on them. For them to be involved in that stuff at that young age is heartbreaking, that they didn't follow other directions in life.”

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

They are scheduled to seek legal aid and apply for bail at their upcoming court appearance on April 19.

Fleurs joined Chiefs in October last year, having been released from his contract at SuperSport United in September. The 24-year-old played for the South Africa U-23 team at the Covid-19-delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Fleurs was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew on April 3.

Mzansi demand justice

With the crime rate extremely high in South Africa, people are calling for justice for the young soccer player who had his whole life ahead of him.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Le Bo Simon Dikgale shared:

"That was quick. He might be unhappy wherever he is. They deserve no forgiveness, marete a bona."

@Perseverance Oregopotse Rakobane commented:

"When a deep injury is done to us, we never recover until we forgive."

@TK Druza said:

"In South Africa, we are quick to forgive; hence, some nations take advantage of us."

@Lucky Madimetsa explained:

"I don't forgive someone who killed someone."

@Berenice Harris Izally called:

"Bring back the Death Penalty."

@Lulu Nyawose shared:

"I am failing to understand the reason why they killed him; people are heartless, there is no unity, the love is gone, and we have some anger issues and trust issues."

Fleurs' alleged murderers appear in court.

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the six men who were arrested for the death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs appeared in court on Friday.

After their appearance regarding the death of the Amakhosi player, the men will appear on Friday, 19 April, where they are expected to apply for bail.

Fleurs were hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew almost a week ago.

