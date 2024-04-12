Luke Fleurs' father said he has found it in his heart to forgive the hijackers who brutally killed his son

The distraught dad mentioned that he was shocked by how young the six suspects are who recently appeared in court

South Africans are amazed by the father's brave decision to forgive, amid the pain of losing his talented son

The father of Luke Fleurs spoke up about his son's murderers. Image: @lukefleurs25

Source: Instagram

The father of slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs bravely extended forgiveness to those responsible for his son's tragic death.

Luke Fleurs' father speaks out

Speaking outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, Theo Fleurs, the father of the slain soccer player, expressed his profound sorrow at the loss of his son.

Despite the pain, he found it in his heart to forgive the accused, reported SABCNews. He acknowledged the tragic waste of young lives and the need for compassion and understanding in the face of senseless violence.

Suspects in Fleurs' murder appear in court

According to SowetanLIVE, the six accused in the murder of Fleurs, who was gunned down during a hijacking incident recently appeared in court. The young men are aged between 21 and 31.

Nation grapples with forgiveness

In the wake of Theo Fleurs' courageous act of forgiveness, South Africans are left grappling with their emotions.

See some comments below:

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Somebody once said, forgive others, not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace. So, I respect the dad's decision."

Chris Excel wrote:

"Did they ask for pardon? As South Africans we will never forgive any killer who killed the diamond of the nation."

Koketso Tlhabi posted:

"It's ok. Hand them over to the community then. I want to see something."

Junior Baiano mentioned:

"Never forgive the one who kills."

Rozak Iwan stated:

"Heartbreaking. Prayers for his family and friends."

