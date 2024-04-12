The six men arrested for the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate court on Friday, 12 April 2024

Each of the suspects received four charges, including murder, while they are set to appeal for bail next week, Friday, 19 April

Local netizens have pleaded for the court to deny the suspects bail as they seek justice for the death of the 24-year-old Fleurs

The six suspects accused of the death of Luke Fleurs appeared in court on Friday, 12 April 2024. Image: lukefleurs25

Source: Instagram

The six men who were arrested for the death of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs appeared in court on Friday, 12 April 2024.

After their appearance regarding the death of the Amakhosi player, the men will appear on Friday, 19 April, where they are expected to apply for bail.

The six suspects were named

the suspects connected to Luke Fleurs' death appeared in court according to the tweet below:

The six suspects arrested are Ndumiso Moswane, 26; Fernando Siva, 25; Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21; Franky Xaba, 25; Maredi Mphahlele, 36; and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31.

Each of the suspects was charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the Sowetan Live, state prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya said:

“We will oppose bail.”

Fans plead for bail to be rejected

The death of Fleurs has left Mzansi heartbroken, and netizens took to social media to demand that each of the men receive lengthy jail sentences.

Sydney Albert Jacopo pleads for no bail:

"No bail, please."

Josty Boy Maphoto demands a lengthy jail sentence:

"Bail for what? They must be given 60 years, each of them."

Nelly Khumalo is disgusted:

"No Bail to these Hooligans. They even stripped his car sies."

Zanele Mbende says the court must throw away the key:

"They must rot in jail."

Brazo Smr wants justice:

"I don't think they deserve bail."

Luke Fleurs fought for his life

As reported by Briefly News, Luke Fleurs fought against his attackers during the hijacking incident, which cost him his life on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

It was reported that Fleurs attempted to retrieve his red Volkswagen Polo 8 GTI from the armed men before he was shot in the chest.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News