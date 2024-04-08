Details have emerged about the night Luke Fleurs was shot and killed from a source who said the 24-year-old tried to fight to keep his red Volkswagen Polo 8 GTI

According to the source, Fleurs was not alone on the night, as two young men were seen fleeing the scene of the crime

Fans question why the criminals chose to shoot the Kaizer Chiefs defender after they had already taken possession of the car

The late Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs tried to get his car back on the night he was hijacked. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook

Two passengers were seen fleeing the late Luke Fleurs' red Volkswagen Polo 8 GTI on the night he was shot and killed.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, in a hijacking incident at a petrol station in Florida, Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Luke Fleurs tried to fight back

Chiefs held a prayer session and a moment of silence for Luke Fleurs in the tweet below:

According to a Sunday World source who watched video footage of the incident, Fleurs was taken out of his car, which impressed fans on social media, and tried to fight.

The source said:

"He ran to his car, grabbed the door and tried to remove the hijacker, who was in the driver’s seat. He fought them and tried to drive his car, almost knocking into the petrol station’s walls. During the scuffle, Fleurs yelled, ‘No malome, you cannot do this,’ to the hijacker in the driver’s seat. They overpowered him, and one of them shot him at close range in the left side of his chest.”

The source added before Fleur attempted to keep his car, two young boys escaped the vehicle as the two hijackers approached and they ran towards another area of the petrol station.

Local fans question why Fleurs was shot

While police confirmed the ongoing investigation, fans took to social media to express their sadness and confusion about the incident.

El Khumalo thinks Fleurs should have left his car behind:

"Ahh eish, he should have just let it go."

Bafana Joseph expressed his sadness:

"It's so sad. To lose a life for something you worked for."

Puseletso Makoae mourns the loss of life:

"He was still so young."

Lebaka Pracious says life is hard:

"After trying not to get involved in the criminal life back home, the crime followed him."

Nickey Mofokeng wants justice:

"I wish those perpetrators be apprehended and brought before to law as soon as it is possible."

Tributes pour in for Luke Fleurs

As reported by Briefly News, heartfelt tributes from the likes of Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and comedian Dillan Oliphant poured in following the death of Luke Fleurs.

Radebe mourned the loss of another talented footballer, while Oliphant tried to hold back the tears as he expressed his sadness.

