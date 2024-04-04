Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead during a hijacking recently

The 24-year-old professional soccer player was killed on Wednesday evening, 3 April 2024

Many netizens and football fanatics mourned the death of the Kaizer Chiefs defender

Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs passed away at 24. Image: @lukefleurs25

South Africa recently lost yet another champ after mourning the death of popular sports analyst and former football player Siphiwe "Dr Mnandi" Mkhonza.

Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs dies at 24

The football industry mourns the death of their amazing young footballer Luke Fleurs. The tragic news of the passing of the 24-year-old soccer star flooded social media as many of his fans and close friends announced his death.

Fleurs was shot and succumbed to death during a hijacking on Wednesday evening, 3 April 2024. The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the tragic news of the Kaizer Chiefs player on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"A 24-year-old kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being involved in a hijacking incident on Wednesday evening. Fleurs was allegedly shot and killed."

SA mourns the death of Luke Fleurs

Many social media users mourned the death of the 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender online. See some of the tweets below:

@mycyclelifeza wrote:

"My condolences to the family. What is this world coming to."

@nicksta_napo said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace.Yet another Talent taken by Thugs."

@honestObedient tweeted:

"That's incredibly tragic news. My condolences to Luke Fleurs' family, friends, and fans. It's a devastating loss for the football community."

@thomasmlambo responded:

"Death be not proud, rest in peace Luke Fleurs."

@Priddyzaddy replied:

"We’re a generation of kids buried by their parentsrest in peace Luke Fleurs."

@nicksta_napo shared:

"They took another life."

