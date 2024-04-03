American hip hop giant Diddy's son Christian Combs was accused of s*xually assaulting and drugging a woman

This was shared while Sean Combs has ongoing lawsuits for also s*xually assaulting and drugging several women

Many netizens shared that this was getting out of hand, and some said Christian is following in his father's footsteps

Diddy’s Son Christian Combs was accused of sexual assault. Image: @kingcombs

Source: Instagram

More drama and heat for the Combs men as Diddy's son has recently been accused of some allegations while his father has ongoing lawsuits.

Christian Combs accused of s*xually assaulting a woman

It seems like the hip hop giant's lawsuits against him have opened another can of worms as recently, social media has been buzzing after his son Christian' King Combs' Combs was accused of s*xually assaulting and drugging a woman.

A Twitter (X) user, @SaycheeseDGTL shared the allegations on their timeline and wrote:

"Christian Combs, Diddy’s Son, accused of s*xually assaulting and drugging woman in looming lawsuit."

See the post below:

Netizens responded to the accusations

Many social media users across the globe responded to the accusations against Diddy's son, Christian Combs. See some of the online reactions below:

@a24sOnX wrote:

"Bro took ‘like father, like son’ a little too seriously."

@JuiceWRLDsGUN said:

"So this sh*t just runs in the family."

@CtrlAltDel_user responded:

"Hold up now, these women just looking for a bag now for real. This starting to sound more like I attended a party I was wildin out , pop pills , sipped free drinks and I’m broke now current day and this a come up."

@iamhbozz replied:

"This is getting out of hand."

@luvtrxyy commented:

"Taking after his dad."

@lilrocketnasa mentioned:

"When I seen him doing them Disney channel-like dances I knew he wasn’t no better than his pops."

@Ayomituntide_ tweeted:

"So it’s in the blood?"

Diddy's nemesis, 50 Cent reacts to home raids

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent dragged his nemesis, Diddy, after his properties were raided amid an ongoing investigation.

The rapper joked about the dire situation, and he suggested the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stated that it may be the end of his career. His baby mama, Daphne, was named in the lawsuit, which said she was an escort to Diddy, and he also made fun of her.

Source: Briefly News